Broadcom Acquires AppNeta to Bolster Network Performance Monitoring Across Internet and Hybrid Cloud-based Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its intent to acquire privately held AppNeta Inc. headquartered in Boston, MA. AppNeta is a leading SaaS-based network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, providing IT teams with precise, end-to-end visibility into network performance from the end user's point of view, independent of what network they use to access applications.

Enterprises have rapidly turned to SaaS adoption, Cloud migration, and other Internet-first strategies in order to meet ever-evolving business demands. These technological shifts have brought increased agility to large enterprises, but they also highlight the need for network operations teams to better understand how end-users are experiencing business-critical applications.

To address this market need, AppNeta has devised an innovative solution that delivers visibility into the end user experience of any application, from any location, at any time. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur.

By combining AppNeta's end-to-end visibility with Broadcom's award-winning and proven Infrastructure and AIOps capabilities, the world's largest enterprises running the most complex networks will now have access to a single source of truth to support their cloud journey.

Expanding Network Monitoring to Optimize Digital End-user Experience

"We are excited about the new Digital Experience Management (DEM) capabilities AppNeta will add to our DX NetOps network monitoring solutions. Hybrid cloud deployments, work from home and prevalence of SaaS-based applications have made enterprises incredibly reliant on the Internet to deliver business-critical applications to employees and customers," said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. "Visibility and control for most performance management teams ends at corporate network boundaries. With AppNeta, DX NetOps solutions by Broadcom Software have visibility into Internet connections and can monitor and manage digital experiences for any user across any cloud, mobile, SaaS or remote work scenario."

"The enterprise network monitoring market has completely transformed in the past two years, with a much deeper focus on managing how network performance impacts end user productivity," said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. "Organizations that can pinpoint performance issues affecting digital experience will gain a strategic advantage by ensuring excellent quality of service independent of user location."

In the recent report, "Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring," Gartner® Inc. notes: "Digital transformation amid modern end-user application adoption raises expectations for network performance monitoring tools. Challenges from end-user service access and cloud requires infrastructure and operations leaders to expand network monitoring to optimize the end-user experience.[1]

To learn more about the news, please see:

Blog post from Serge Lucio , VP and General Manager, Broadcom Software

, VP and General Manager, Broadcom Software Blog post from Matt Stevens , CEO, AppNeta

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, DX NetOps, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Note: Broadcom was recognized as CA Technologies in 2018 and 2017.

1 Gartner Inc. "Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring"; Published 9 August 2021

Contact:

Ji Yoo

Broadcom Inc.

Investor Relations

408-433-8000

[email protected]

(AVGO-Q)

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.