Broadcom Announces Completion of Exchange Offer for Senior Notes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) ("Broadcom" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed its offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding unregistered notes listed below that were originally issued in private placements for an equal principal amount of new issues of notes registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Tenders with respect to $24,126,593,000 aggregate principal amount of the original notes, out of a total of $24,180,261,000 aggregate principal amount eligible to participate in the exchange offer, were received prior to the expiration of the exchange offer at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 7, 2020. Tenders received prior to the expiration of the exchange offer for each series of original notes are set forth in the table below.

Title of Security Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Received Percent of Original Notes Received 3.125% senior notes due 2021 $520,028,000 98.9885% 3.125% senior notes due 2022 $677,960,000 97.8522% 3.625% senior notes due 2024 $1,042,394,000 99.8071% 4.250% senior notes due 2026 $2,495,623,000 99.8249% 4.750% senior notes due 2029 $2,996,865,000 99.8955% 4.700% senior notes due 2025 $2,250,000,000 100% 5.000% senior notes due 2030 $2,247,450,000 99.8867% 2.250% senior notes due 2023 $999,450,000 99.9450% 3.150% senior notes due 2025 $2,237,200,000 99.4311% 4.150% senior notes due 2030 $2,743,900,000 99.7782% 4.300% senior notes due 2032 $1,999,560,000 99.9780% 3.459% senior notes due 2026 $1,694,620,000 99.9587% 4.110% senior notes due 2028 $2,221,543,000 99.9637%

This news release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. The exchange offer was only made pursuant to the exchange offer documents, including the prospectus and letter of transmittal that were distributed to the holders of the original notes and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

Contacts

Broadcom Inc.

Beatrice F. Russotto

Investor Relations

408-433-8000

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.