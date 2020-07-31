Broadcom Announces One Week Extension of Exchange Offer for Senior Notes to August 7, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) ("Broadcom" or the "Company") announced today that its pending offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding unregistered notes listed below that were originally issued in private placements for an equal principal amount of new issues of notes registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 31, 2020, has been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 7, 2020.

144A CUSIP Numbers Reg S CUSIP Numbers Title of Security Date Issued 11135F AA9 U1109M AA4 3.125% senior notes due 2021 April 5, 2019 11135F AC5 U1109M AC0 3.125% senior notes due 2022 April 5, 2019 11135F AD3 U1109M AD8 3.625% senior notes due 2024 April 5, 2019 11135F AE1 U1109M AE6 4.250% senior notes due 2026 April 5, 2019 11135F AB7 U1109M AB2 4.750% senior notes due 2029 April 5, 2019 11135F AF8 U1109M AF3 4.700% senior notes due 2025 April 9, 2020 11135F AH4 U1109M AG1 5.000% senior notes due 2030 April 9, 2020 11135F AU5 U1109M AN6 2.250% senior notes due 2023 May 8, 2020 11135F AT8 U1109M AM8 3.150% senior notes due 2025 May 8, 2020 11135F AP6 U1109M AK2 4.150% senior notes due 2030 May 8, 2020 11135F AR2 U1109M AL0 4.300% senior notes due 2032 May 8, 2020 11135F AM3 U1109M AJ5 3.459% senior notes due 2026 May 21, 2020 and June 4, 2020 11135F AK7 U1109M AH9 4.110% senior notes due 2028 May 21, 2020 and June 4, 2020

Tenders with respect to $17,491,943,000 aggregate principal amount of the original notes, out of a total of $24,180,261,000 aggregate principal amount eligible to participate in the exchange offer, have been received to date. Tenders received to date for each series of original notes are set forth in the table below.

Title of Security Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Received Percent of Original Notes Received 3.125% senior notes due 2021 $446,127,000 84.9213% 3.125% senior notes due 2022 $521,169,000 75.2220% 3.625% senior notes due 2024 $709,494,000 67.9326% 4.250% senior notes due 2026 $1,691,288,000 67.6515% 4.750% senior notes due 2029 $2,213,637,000 73.7879% 4.700% senior notes due 2025 $1,569,973,000 69.7766% 5.000% senior notes due 2030 $1,555,346,000 69.1265% 2.250% senior notes due 2023 $753,794,000 75.3794% 3.150% senior notes due 2025 $1,526,248,000 67.8332% 4.150% senior notes due 2030 $1,968,792,000 71.5924% 4.300% senior notes due 2032 $1,572,772,000 78.6386% 3.459% senior notes due 2026 $1,370,518,000 80.8413% 4.110% senior notes due 2028 $1,592,785,000 71.6712%

Broadcom is pleased to provide an additional week in the event that any holders of the original notes wish to participate in the exchange offer; however, no further extensions of the exchange offer are currently contemplated.

Documents describing the terms of the exchange offer, including the prospectus and transmittal materials for making tenders, can be obtained from the exchange agent, Wilmington Trust, National Association, Rodney Square North, 1100 North Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19890-1626, Attention: Workflow Management, 5th Floor, facsimile: (302) 636-4139, email: [email protected].

This news release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. The exchange offer is only being made pursuant to the exchange offer documents, including the prospectus and letter of transmittal that have been distributed to the holders of the original notes and have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The exchange offer, as extended hereby, remains subject to the terms and conditions stated therein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, concerning Broadcom. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "aim", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Broadcom, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management, current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's and management's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

For further information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 related to this exchange offer and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 3, 2020. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

