Broadcom Completes Acquisition of Symantec Enterprise Security Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Enterprise Security business of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC).

Symantec's Enterprise Security business will now operate as the Symantec Enterprise division of Broadcom and will be led by Art Gilliland as SVP and General Manager. Mr. Gilliland most recently served as General Manager of Symantec's Enterprise Security business where he oversaw the Enterprise Security product and engineering teams, Enterprise Security Worldwide Sales and the Enterprise Security customer support organization. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the security software industry.

"Today represents an important milestone as Symantec's Enterprise Security business joins our other semiconductor and software franchises that together form the Broadcom platform," said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. "Symantec's Enterprise Security business expands our footprint of mission critical infrastructure software for the Global 2000. We are pleased to welcome the talented team of employees at Symantec Enterprise Security to the Broadcom family."



"We are excited to join Broadcom as it continues to build one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies," said Mr. Gilliland. "Broadcom has a proven track record of successfully integrating companies, enabling enhanced growth and a faster pace of innovation, and we look forward to welcoming Symantec Enterprise customers, employees and suppliers to the Broadcom community."

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc., (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

