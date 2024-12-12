Broadcom Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Revenue of $14,054 million for the fourth quarter, up 51 percent from the prior year period

GAAP net income of $4,324 million for the fourth quarter; Non-GAAP net income of $6,965 million for the fourth quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $9,089 million for the fourth quarter, or 65 percent of revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.90 for the fourth quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.42 for the fourth quarter

Cash from operations of $5,604 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $122 million , resulted in $5,482 million of free cash flow, or 39 percent of revenue

Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 11 percent from the prior quarter to $0.59 per share

First quarter fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $14.6 billion , an increase of 22 percent from the prior year period

First quarter fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue (1)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 3, 2024, provided guidance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and announced its quarterly dividend.

"Broadcom's fiscal year 2024 revenue grew 44% year-over-year to a record $51.6 billion, as infrastructure software revenue grew to $21.5 billion, on the successful integration of VMware," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "Semiconductor revenue was a record $30.1 billion driven by AI revenue of $12.2 billion. AI revenue which grew 220 percent year-on-year was driven by our leading AI XPUs and Ethernet networking portfolio."

"In fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA increased 37% year-over-year to a record $31.9 billion, and free cash flow excluding restructuring was strong at $21.9 billion," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "Based on increased cash flows in fiscal year 2024, we are increasing our quarterly common stock dividend by 11% to $0.59 per share for fiscal year 2025. The target fiscal year 2025 annual common stock dividend of $2.36 per share is a record, and the fourteenth consecutive increase in annual dividends since we initiated dividends in fiscal 2011."

(1) The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP financial information presented to the relevant projected GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights





GAAP

Non-GAAP (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change Net revenue

$ 14,054

$ 9,295

+51 % $ 14,054

$ 9,295

+51 % Net income

$ 4,324

$ 3,524

+$ 800



$ 6,965

$ 4,810

+$ 2,155

Earnings per common share - diluted *

$ 0.90

$ 0.83

+$ 0.07



$ 1.42

$ 1.11

+$ 0.31









































(Dollars in millions)

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change Cash flow from operations $ 5,604

$ 4,828

+$ 776 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,089

$ 6,048

+$ 3,041 Free cash flow

$ 5,482

$ 4,723

+$ 759

































Net revenue by segment





























(Dollars in millions)

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change Semiconductor solutions

$ 8,230

59 % $ 7,326

79 % +12 % Infrastructure software



5,824

41





1,969

21



+196 % Total net revenue

$ 14,054

100 %

$ 9,295

100 %







* On July 12, 2024, the Company completed a ten-for-one forward stock split. All per share amounts presented reflect the stock split.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal quarter were $9,348 million, compared to $9,952 million at the end of the prior quarter.

During the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company generated $5,604 million in cash from operations and spent $122 million on capital expenditures. The Company paid $1,204 million of withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards that vested in the quarter (resulting in the elimination of 7.4 million shares).

On September 30, 2024, the Company paid a cash dividend on a split adjusted basis of $0.53 per share, totaling $2,484 million.

The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights





GAAP

Non-GAAP (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

FY 24

FY 23

Change

FY 24

FY 23

Change Net revenue

$ 51,574

$ 35,819

+44 % $ 51,574

$ 35,819

+44 % Net income

$ 5,895

$ 14,082

-$ 8,187



$ 23,733

$ 18,378

+$ 5,355

Earnings per common share - diluted *

$ 1.23

$ 3.30

-$ 2.07



$ 4.87

$ 4.22

+$ 0.65









































(Dollars in millions)

FY 24

FY 23

Change Cash flow from operations $ 19,962

$ 18,085

+$ 1,877 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,897

$ 23,213

+$ 8,684 Free cash flow

$ 19,414

$ 17,633

+$ 1,781

































Net revenue by segment





























(Dollars in millions)

FY 24

FY 23

Change Semiconductor solutions

$ 30,096

58 % $ 28,182

79 % +7 % Infrastructure software



21,478

42





7,637

21



+181 % Total net revenue

$ 51,574

100 %

$ 35,819

100 %







* On July 12, 2024, the Company completed a ten-for-one forward stock split. All per share amounts presented reflect the stock split.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending February 2, 2025, is expected to be as follows:

First quarter revenue guidance of approximately $14.6 billion ; and

; and First quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue.

The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterly Dividends

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on December 23, 2024.

Financial Results Conference Call

Broadcom Inc. will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 and to discuss the business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Broadcom believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.

In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.

Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



































































































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



November 3,

August 4,

October 29,

November 3,

October 29,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023































Net revenue

$ 14,054

$ 13,072

$ 9,295

$ 51,574

$ 35,819 Cost of revenue:





























Cost of revenue



3,399



3,133



2,449



12,788



9,272 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,602



1,525



438



6,023



1,853 Restructuring charges



51



58



1



254



4 Total cost of revenue



5,052



4,716



2,888



19,065



11,129 Gross margin



9,002



8,356



6,407



32,509



24,690 Research and development



2,234



2,353



1,388



9,310



5,253 Selling, general and administrative



1,010



1,100



418



4,959



1,592 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



813



812



348



3,244



1,394 Restructuring and other charges



318



303



13



1,533



244 Total operating expenses



4,375



4,568



2,167



19,046



8,483 Operating income



4,627



3,788



4,240



13,463



16,207 Interest expense



(916)



(1,064)



(405)



(3,953)



(1,622) Other income, net



52



82



132



406



512 Income from continuing operations before income taxes



3,763



2,806



3,967



9,916



15,097 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(442)



4,238



443



3,748



1,015 Income (loss) from continuing operations



4,205



(1,432)



3,524



6,168



14,082 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



119



(443)



-



(273)



- Net income (loss)

$ 4,324

$ (1,875)

$ 3,524

$ 5,895

$ 14,082































Basic income (loss) per share (1):





























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.89

$ (0.31)

$ 0.85

$ 1.33

$ 3.39 Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations



0.03



(0.09)



-



(0.06)



- Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.92

$ (0.40)

$ 0.85

$ 1.27

$ 3.39































Diluted income (loss) per share (1):





























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.87

$ (0.31)

$ 0.83

$ 1.29

$ 3.30 Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations



0.03



(0.09)



-



(0.06)



- Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.90

$ (0.40)

$ 0.83

$ 1.23

$ 3.30































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations (1):





























Basic



4,679



4,663



4,133



4,624



4,149 Diluted



4,828



4,663



4,268



4,778



4,272































Stock-based compensation expense included in continuing operations:





























Cost of revenue

$ 159

$ 174

$ 62

$ 664

$ 210 Research and development



839



877



448



3,460



1,513 Selling, general and administrative



316



330



128



1,546



448 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 1,314

$ 1,381

$ 638

$ 5,670

$ 2,171

(1) Reflects a ten-for-one forward stock split on July 12, 2024.

BROADCOM INC. FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION: GAAP TO NON-GAAP - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)







































































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



November 3,

August 4,

October 29,

November 3,



October 29,



2024

2024

2023

2024



2023

































Gross margin on GAAP basis

$ 9,002

$ 8,356

$ 6,407

$ 32,509



$ 24,690 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,602



1,525



438



6,023





1,853 Stock-based compensation expense



159



174



62



664





210 Restructuring charges



51



58



1



254





4 Acquisition-related costs



-



-



-



9





- Gross margin on non-GAAP basis

$ 10,814

$ 10,113

$ 6,908

$ 39,459



$ 26,757

































Research and development on GAAP basis

$ 2,234

$ 2,353

$ 1,388

$ 9,310



$ 5,253 Stock-based compensation expense



839



877



448



3,460





1,513 Acquisition-related costs



-



2



-



3





- Research and development on non-GAAP basis

$ 1,395

$ 1,474

$ 940

$ 5,847



$ 3,740

































Selling, general and administrative expense on GAAP basis

$ 1,010

$ 1,100

$ 418

$ 4,959



$ 1,592 Stock-based compensation expense



316



330



128



1,546





448 Acquisition-related costs



86



79



69



537





252 Selling, general and administrative expense on non-GAAP basis

$ 608

$ 691

$ 221

$ 2,876



$ 892

































Total operating expenses on GAAP basis

$ 4,375

$ 4,568

$ 2,167

$ 19,046



$ 8,483 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



813



812



348



3,244





1,394 Stock-based compensation expense



1,155



1,207



576



5,006





1,961 Restructuring and other charges



318



303



13



1,533





244 Acquisition-related costs



86



81



69



540





252 Total operating expenses on non-GAAP basis

$ 2,003

$ 2,165

$ 1,161

$ 8,723



$ 4,632

































Operating income on GAAP basis

$ 4,627

$ 3,788

$ 4,240

$ 13,463



$ 16,207 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,415



2,337



786



9,267





3,247 Stock-based compensation expense



1,314



1,381



638



5,670





2,171 Restructuring and other charges



369



361



14



1,787





248 Acquisition-related costs



86



81



69



549





252 Operating income on non-GAAP basis

$ 8,811

$ 7,948

$ 5,747

$ 30,736



$ 22,125

































Interest expense on GAAP basis

$ (916)

$ (1,064)

$ (405)

$ (3,953)



$ (1,622) Loss on debt extinguishment



52



83



-



157





- Interest expense on non-GAAP basis

$ (864)

$ (981)

$ (405)

$ (3,796)



$ (1,622)

































Other income, net on GAAP basis

$ 52

$ 82

$ 132

$ 406



$ 512 (Gains) losses on investments



30



6



24



12





(11) Other



-



-



(1)



-





(1) Other income, net on non-GAAP basis

$ 82

$ 88

$ 155

$ 418



$ 500

































Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis

$ (442)

$ 4,238

$ 443

$ 3,748



$ 1,015 Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



1,506



(3,303)



244



(123)





1,610 Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis

$ 1,064

$ 935

$ 687

$ 3,625



$ 2,625

































Net income (loss) on GAAP basis

$ 4,324

$ (1,875)

$ 3,524

$ 5,895



$ 14,082 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,415



2,337



786



9,267





3,247 Stock-based compensation expense



1,314



1,381



638



5,670





2,171 Restructuring and other charges



369



361



14



1,787





248 Acquisition-related costs



86



81



69



549





252 Loss on debt extinguishment



52



83



-



157





- (Gains) losses on investments



30



6



24



12





(11) Other



-



-



(1)



-





(1) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



(1,506)



3,303



(244)



123





(1,610) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(119)



443



-



273





- Net income on non-GAAP basis

$ 6,965

$ 6,120

$ 4,810

$ 23,733



$ 18,378

































Net income (loss) on GAAP basis

$ 4,324

$ (1,875)

$ 3,524

$ 5,895



$ 14,082 Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,415



2,337



786



9,267





3,247 Stock-based compensation expense



1,314



1,381



638



5,670





2,171 Restructuring and other charges



369



361



14



1,787





248 Acquisition-related costs



86



81



69



549





252 Loss on debt extinguishment



52



83



-



157





- (Gains) losses on investments



30



6



24



12





(11) Other



-



-



(1)



-





(1) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



(1,506)



3,303



(244)



123





(1,610) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(119)



443



-



273





- Other Adjustments:































Interest expense



864



981



405



3,796





1,622 Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis



1,064



935



687



3,625





2,625 Depreciation



156



149



124



593





502 Amortization of purchased intangibles and right-of-use assets



40



38



22



150





86 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,089

$ 8,223

$ 6,048

$ 31,897



$ 23,213

































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on GAAP basis (2)



4,828



4,663



4,268



4,778





4,272 Non-GAAP adjustment (3)



77



254



82



99





81 Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on non-GAAP basis



4,905



4,917



4,350



4,877





4,353

































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 5,604

$ 4,963

$ 4,828

$ 19,962



$ 18,085 Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(122)



(172)



(105)



(548)





(452) Free cash flow

$ 5,482

$ 4,791

$ 4,723

$ 19,414



$ 17,633







































































Fiscal

Quarter

Ending





























February 2,

























Expected average diluted share count:

2025



























































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP basis (2)

4,828

























Non-GAAP adjustment (3)

68

























Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis

4,896





























































(1) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments included a one-time discrete non-cash tax provision of $4.5 billion from the impact of an intra-group transfer of certain IP rights to the United States as a result of supply chain realignment for the fiscal quarter ended August 4, 2024 and the fiscal year ended November 3, 2024. (2) Reflects a ten-for-one forward stock split on July 12, 2024. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method. For the fiscal quarter ended August 4, 2024, non-GAAP adjustment included the dilutive effect of the equity awards that were antidilutive on a GAAP basis.

BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)



















































November 3,

October 29,





2024

2023

















ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,348

$ 14,189

Trade accounts receivable, net



4,416



3,154

Inventory



1,760



1,898

Other current assets



4,071



1,606

Total current assets



19,595



20,847

















Long-term assets:













Property, plant and equipment, net



2,521



2,154

Goodwill



97,873



43,653

Intangible assets, net



40,583



3,867

Other long-term assets



5,073



2,340

Total assets

$ 165,645

$ 72,861

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 1,662

$ 1,210

Employee compensation and benefits



1,971



935

Current portion of long-term debt



1,271



1,608

Other current liabilities



11,793



3,652

Total current liabilities



16,697



7,405

















Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



66,295



37,621

Other long-term liabilities



14,975



3,847

Total liabilities



97,967



48,873

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock



-



-

Common stock



5



4

Additional paid-in capital



67,466



21,095

Retained earnings



-



2,682

Accumulated other comprehensive income



207



207

Total stockholders' equity



67,678



23,988

Total liabilities and equity

$ 165,645

$ 72,861



















BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)







































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



November 3,

August 4,

October 29,

November 3,

October 29,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income (loss)

$ 4,324

$ (1,875)

$ 3,524

$ 5,895

$ 14,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Amortization of intangible and right-of-use assets



2,455



2,375



808



9,417



3,333 Depreciation



156



149



124



593



502 Stock-based compensation



1,314



1,388



638



5,741



2,171 Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes



(868)



3,638



639



1,965



(501) Loss on debt extinguishment



52



83



-



157



- Non-cash interest expense



91



115



34



427



132 Other



138



158



27



404



9 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:





























Trade accounts receivable, net



249



835



(231)



2,327



(187) Inventory



134



(52)



(56)



150



27 Accounts payable



(85)



373



215



121



209 Employee compensation and benefits



196



291



103



78



(279) Other current assets and current liabilities



(1,410)



(1,345)



(694)



(5,323)



(628) Other long-term assets and long-term liabilities



(1,142)



(1,170)



(303)



(1,990)



(785) Net cash provided by operating activities



5,604



4,963



4,828



19,962



18,085































Cash flows from investing activities:





























Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



-



(2)



(36)



(25,978)



(53) Proceeds from sale of business



-



3,485



-



3,485



- Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(122)



(172)



(105)



(548)



(452) Purchases of investments



(30)



(73)



(58)



(175)



(346) Sales of investments



20



5



154



156



228 Other



-



2



(79)



(10)



(66) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(132)



3,245



(124)



(23,070)



(689)































Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from long-term borrowings



4,969



4,975



-



39,954



- Payments on debt obligations



(7,472)



(9,202)



(143)



(19,608)



(403) Payments of dividends



(2,484)



(2,452)



(1,904)



(9,814)



(7,645) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program



-



-



(123)



(7,176)



(5,824) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards



(1,204)



(1,350)



(454)



(5,216)



(1,861) Issuance of common stock



126



-



59



190



122 Other



(11)



(36)



(5)



(63)



(12) Net cash used in financing activities



(6,076)



(8,065)



(2,570)



(1,733)



(15,623)































Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(604)



143



2,134



(4,841)



1,773 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



9,952



9,809



12,055



14,189



12,416 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 9,348

$ 9,952

$ 14,189

$ 9,348

$ 14,189































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





























Cash paid for interest

$ 738

$ 816

$ 397

$ 3,250

$ 1,503 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 832

$ 585

$ 191

$ 3,155

$ 1,782

































