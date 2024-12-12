Broadcom Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc.

Dec 12, 2024, 16:15 ET

  • Revenue of $14,054 million for the fourth quarter, up 51 percent from the prior year period
  • GAAP net income of $4,324 million for the fourth quarter; Non-GAAP net income of $6,965 million for the fourth quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9,089 million for the fourth quarter, or 65 percent of revenue
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.90 for the fourth quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.42 for the fourth quarter
  • Cash from operations of $5,604 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $122 million, resulted in $5,482 million of free cash flow, or 39 percent of revenue
  • Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 11 percent from the prior quarter to $0.59 per share
  • First quarter fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $14.6 billion, an increase of 22 percent from the prior year period
  • First quarter fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue (1)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 3, 2024, provided guidance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and announced its quarterly dividend.

"Broadcom's fiscal year 2024 revenue grew 44% year-over-year to a record $51.6 billion, as infrastructure software revenue grew to $21.5 billion, on the successful integration of VMware," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "Semiconductor revenue was a record $30.1 billion driven by AI revenue of $12.2 billion. AI revenue which grew 220 percent year-on-year was driven by our leading AI XPUs and Ethernet networking portfolio."

"In fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA increased 37% year-over-year to a record $31.9 billion, and free cash flow excluding restructuring was strong at $21.9 billion," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "Based on increased cash flows in fiscal year 2024, we are increasing our quarterly common stock dividend by 11% to $0.59 per share for fiscal year 2025. The target fiscal year 2025 annual common stock dividend of $2.36 per share is a record, and the fourteenth consecutive increase in annual dividends since we initiated dividends in fiscal 2011."

(1) The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP financial information presented to the relevant projected GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change

Net revenue

$

14,054

$

9,295

+51

%

$

14,054

$

9,295

+51

%

Net income

$

4,324

$

3,524

+$    800

$

6,965

$

4,810

+$   2,155

Earnings per common share - diluted *

$

0.90

$

0.83

+$   0.07

$

1.42

$

1.11

+$     0.31



















(Dollars in millions)

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change

Cash flow from operations                                                                                   

$

5,604

$

4,828

+$     776

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,089

$

6,048

+$  3,041

Free cash flow

$

5,482

$

4,723

+$     759
















Net revenue by segment














(Dollars in millions)

Q4 24

Q4 23

Change

Semiconductor solutions                                                                      

$

8,230

59

%

$

7,326

79

%

+12

%

Infrastructure software

5,824

41


1,969

21

+196

%

Total net revenue

$

14,054

100

%

$

9,295

100

%



* On July 12, 2024, the Company completed a ten-for-one forward stock split. All per share amounts presented reflect the stock split.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal quarter were $9,348 million, compared to $9,952 million at the end of the prior quarter.

During the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company generated $5,604 million in cash from operations and spent $122 million on capital expenditures. The Company paid $1,204 million of withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards that vested in the quarter (resulting in the elimination of 7.4 million shares).

On September 30, 2024, the Company paid a cash dividend on a split adjusted basis of $0.53 per share, totaling $2,484 million.

The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

FY 24

FY 23

Change

FY 24

FY 23

Change

Net revenue

$

51,574

$

35,819

+44

%

$

51,574

$

35,819

+44

%

Net income

$

5,895

$

14,082

-$  8,187

$

23,733

$

18,378

+$   5,355

Earnings per common share - diluted *

$

1.23

$

3.30

-$    2.07

$

4.87

$

4.22

+$     0.65



















(Dollars in millions)

FY 24

FY 23

Change

Cash flow from operations                                                                              

$

19,962

$

18,085

+$    1,877

Adjusted EBITDA

$

31,897

$

23,213

+$    8,684

Free cash flow

$

19,414

$

17,633

+$    1,781
















Net revenue by segment














(Dollars in millions)

FY 24

FY 23

Change

Semiconductor solutions                                                                      

$

30,096

58

%

$

28,182

79

%

+7

%

Infrastructure software

21,478

42


7,637

21

+181

%

Total net revenue

$

51,574

100

%

$

35,819

100

%



* On July 12, 2024, the Company completed a ten-for-one forward stock split. All per share amounts presented reflect the stock split.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending February 2, 2025, is expected to be as follows: 

  • First quarter revenue guidance of approximately $14.6 billion; and
  • First quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue.

The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterly Dividends

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on December 23, 2024.

Financial Results Conference Call

Broadcom Inc. will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 and to discuss the business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Broadcom believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons. 

In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.

Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance, and other statements identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "aim," and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of Broadcom's management, current information available to Broadcom's management, and current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with: global economic conditions and concerns; government regulations and administrative proceedings, trade restrictions and trade tensions; global political and economic conditions; our acquisition of VMware, Inc., including our ability to realize the expected benefits; any acquisitions or dispositions we may make, such as delays, challenges and expenses associated with receiving governmental and regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions, and with integrating acquired businesses with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions; dependence on and risks associated with distributors and resellers of our products; dependence on senior management and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to protect against cyber security threats and a breach of security systems; any loss of our significant customers and fluctuations in the timing and volume of significant customer demand; cyclicality in the semiconductor industry or in our target markets; our dependence on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain; our dependency on a limited number of suppliers; prolonged disruptions of our or our contract manufacturers' manufacturing facilities, warehouses or other significant operations; our ability to accurately estimate customers' demand and adjust our manufacturing and supply chain accordingly; our ability to continue achieving design wins with our customers, as well as the timing of any design wins; our ability to improve our manufacturing efficiency and quality; involvement in legal proceedings; ability of our software products to manage and secure IT infrastructures and environments; demand for our data center virtualization products and market acceptance of our products and services; compatibility of our software products with operating environments, platforms or third-party products; our ability to enter into satisfactory software license agreements; availability of third-party software used in our products; use of open source software in our products; sales to government customers; our ability to manage products and services lifecycles; quarterly and annual fluctuations in operating results; our competitive performance; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product warranty and indemnification claims, or other undetected defects or bugs; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; our compliance with privacy and data security laws; our provision for income taxes and overall cash tax costs; our ability to maintain tax concessions in certain jurisdictions; potential tax liabilities as a result of acquiring VMware; our significant indebtedness and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; and other events and trends on a national, regional, industry-specific and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive and regulatory nature.

Our filings with the SEC, which are available without charge at the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ji Yoo
Broadcom Inc.
Investor Relations
650-427-6000
[email protected]

(AVGO-Q)

BROADCOM INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)


















































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 3,

August 4,

October 29,

November 3,

October 29,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023
















Net revenue

$

14,054

$

13,072

$

9,295

$

51,574

$

35,819

Cost of revenue:














Cost of revenue

3,399

3,133

2,449

12,788

9,272

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,602

1,525

438

6,023

1,853

Restructuring charges

51

58

1

254

4

Total cost of revenue

5,052

4,716

2,888

19,065

11,129

Gross margin

9,002

8,356

6,407

32,509

24,690

Research and development

2,234

2,353

1,388

9,310

5,253

Selling, general and administrative

1,010

1,100

418

4,959

1,592

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

813

812

348

3,244

1,394

Restructuring and other charges

318

303

13

1,533

244

Total operating expenses

4,375

4,568

2,167

19,046

8,483

Operating income

4,627

3,788

4,240

13,463

16,207

Interest expense

(916)

(1,064)

(405)

(3,953)

(1,622)

Other income, net

52

82

132

406

512

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,763

2,806

3,967

9,916

15,097

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(442)

4,238

443

3,748

1,015

Income (loss) from continuing operations

4,205

(1,432)

3,524

6,168

14,082

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

119

(443)

-

(273)

-

Net income (loss)

$

4,324

$

(1,875)

$

3,524

$

5,895

$

14,082
















Basic income (loss) per share (1):














Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

0.89

$

(0.31)

$

0.85

$

1.33

$

3.39

Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations

0.03

(0.09)

-

(0.06)

-

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.92

$

(0.40)

$

0.85

$

1.27

$

3.39
















Diluted income (loss) per share (1):














Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

0.87

$

(0.31)

$

0.83

$

1.29

$

3.30

Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations

0.03

(0.09)

-

(0.06)

-

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.90

$

(0.40)

$

0.83

$

1.23

$

3.30
















Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations (1):














Basic

4,679

4,663

4,133

4,624

4,149

Diluted

4,828

4,663

4,268

4,778

4,272
















Stock-based compensation expense included in continuing operations:














Cost of revenue

$

159

$

174

$

62

$

664

$

210

Research and development

839

877

448

3,460

1,513

Selling, general and administrative

316

330

128

1,546

448

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

1,314

$

1,381

$

638

$

5,670

$

2,171

(1) Reflects a ten-for-one forward stock split on July 12, 2024.

BROADCOM INC.

FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION: GAAP TO NON-GAAP - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)




































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 3,

August 4,

October 29,

November 3,

October 29,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Gross margin on GAAP basis

$

9,002

$

8,356

$

6,407

$

32,509

$

24,690

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,602

1,525

438

6,023


1,853

Stock-based compensation expense

159

174

62

664


210

Restructuring charges

51

58

1

254


4

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

9


-

Gross margin on non-GAAP basis

$

10,814

$

10,113

$

6,908

$

39,459

$

26,757

















Research and development on GAAP basis

$

2,234

$

2,353

$

1,388

$

9,310

$

5,253

Stock-based compensation expense

839

877

448

3,460


1,513

Acquisition-related costs

-

2

-

3


-

Research and development on non-GAAP basis

$

1,395

$

1,474

$

940

$

5,847

$

3,740

















Selling, general and administrative expense on GAAP basis

$

1,010

$

1,100

$

418

$

4,959

$

1,592

Stock-based compensation expense

316

330

128

1,546


448

Acquisition-related costs

86

79

69

537


252

Selling, general and administrative expense on non-GAAP basis

$

608

$

691

$

221

$

2,876

$

892

















Total operating expenses on GAAP basis

$

4,375

$

4,568

$

2,167

$

19,046

$

8,483

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

813

812

348

3,244


1,394

Stock-based compensation expense

1,155

1,207

576

5,006


1,961

Restructuring and other charges

318

303

13

1,533


244

Acquisition-related costs

86

81

69

540


252

Total operating expenses on non-GAAP basis

$

2,003

$

2,165

$

1,161

$

8,723

$

4,632

















Operating income on GAAP basis

$

4,627

$

3,788

$

4,240

$

13,463

$

16,207

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,415

2,337

786

9,267


3,247

Stock-based compensation expense

1,314

1,381

638

5,670


2,171

Restructuring and other charges

369

361

14

1,787


248

Acquisition-related costs

86

81

69

549


252

Operating income on non-GAAP basis

$

8,811

$

7,948

$

5,747

$

30,736

$

22,125

















Interest expense on GAAP basis

$

(916)

$

(1,064)

$

(405)

$

(3,953)

$

(1,622)

Loss on debt extinguishment

52

83

-

157


-

Interest expense on non-GAAP basis

$

(864)

$

(981)

$

(405)

$

(3,796)

$

(1,622)

















Other income, net on GAAP basis

$

52

$

82

$

132

$

406

$

512

(Gains) losses on investments

30

6

24

12


(11)

Other

-

-

(1)

-


(1)

Other income, net on non-GAAP basis

$

82

$

88

$

155

$

418

$

500

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis

$

(442)

$

4,238

$

443

$

3,748

$

1,015

Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)

1,506

(3,303)

244

(123)


1,610

Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis

$

1,064

$

935

$

687

$

3,625

$

2,625

















Net income (loss) on GAAP basis

$

4,324

$

(1,875)

$

3,524

$

5,895

$

14,082

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,415

2,337

786

9,267


3,247

Stock-based compensation expense

1,314

1,381

638

5,670


2,171

Restructuring and other charges

369

361

14

1,787


248

Acquisition-related costs

86

81

69

549


252

Loss on debt extinguishment

52

83

-

157


-

(Gains) losses on investments

30

6

24

12


(11)

Other

-

-

(1)

-


(1)

Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)

(1,506)

3,303

(244)

123


(1,610)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(119)

443

-

273


-

Net income on non-GAAP basis

$

6,965

$

6,120

$

4,810

$

23,733

$

18,378

















Net income (loss) on GAAP basis

$

4,324

$

(1,875)

$

3,524

$

5,895

$

14,082

Non-GAAP Adjustments:















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,415

2,337

786

9,267


3,247

Stock-based compensation expense

1,314

1,381

638

5,670


2,171

Restructuring and other charges

369

361

14

1,787


248

Acquisition-related costs

86

81

69

549


252

Loss on debt extinguishment

52

83

-

157


-

(Gains) losses on investments

30

6

24

12


(11)

Other

-

-

(1)

-


(1)

Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)

(1,506)

3,303

(244)

123


(1,610)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(119)

443

-

273


-

Other Adjustments:















Interest expense

864

981

405

3,796


1,622

Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis

1,064

935

687

3,625


2,625

Depreciation

156

149

124

593


502

Amortization of purchased intangibles and right-of-use assets

40

38

22

150


86

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,089

$

8,223

$

6,048

$

31,897

$

23,213

















Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on GAAP basis (2)

4,828

4,663

4,268

4,778


4,272

Non-GAAP adjustment (3)

77

254

82

99


81

Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on non-GAAP basis

4,905

4,917

4,350

4,877


4,353

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

5,604

$

4,963

$

4,828

$

19,962

$

18,085

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(122)

(172)

(105)

(548)


(452)

Free cash flow

$

5,482

$

4,791

$

4,723

$

19,414

$

17,633




































 Fiscal
Quarter
Ending
















February 2,












Expected average diluted share count:


2025





























Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP basis (2)

4,828












Non-GAAP adjustment (3)

68












Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis

4,896






























(1) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments included a one-time discrete non-cash tax provision of $4.5 billion from the impact of an intra-group transfer of certain IP rights to the United States as a result of supply chain realignment for the fiscal quarter ended August 4, 2024 and the fiscal year ended November 3, 2024.

(2) Reflects a ten-for-one forward stock split on July 12, 2024.

(3) Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method. For the fiscal quarter ended August 4, 2024, non-GAAP adjustment included the dilutive effect of the equity awards that were antidilutive on a GAAP basis.

BROADCOM INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)


























November 3,

October 29,


2024

2023








ASSETS














Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,348

$

14,189

Trade accounts receivable, net

4,416

3,154

Inventory

1,760

1,898

Other current assets

4,071

1,606

Total current assets

19,595

20,847








Long-term assets:






Property, plant and equipment, net

2,521

2,154

Goodwill

97,873

43,653

Intangible assets, net

40,583

3,867

Other long-term assets

5,073

2,340

Total assets

$

165,645

$

72,861
















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY














Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

1,662

$

1,210

Employee compensation and benefits

1,971

935

Current portion of long-term debt

1,271

1,608

Other current liabilities

11,793

3,652

Total current liabilities

16,697

7,405








Long-term liabilities:






Long-term debt

66,295

37,621

Other long-term liabilities

14,975

3,847

Total liabilities

97,967

48,873








Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

5

4

Additional paid-in capital

67,466

21,095

Retained earnings

-

2,682

Accumulated other comprehensive income

207

207

Total stockholders' equity

67,678

23,988

  Total liabilities and equity

$

165,645

$

72,861








BROADCOM INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)




















Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 3,

August 4,

October 29,

November 3,

October 29,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:














Net income (loss)

$

4,324

$

(1,875)

$

3,524

$

5,895

$

14,082

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:














Amortization of intangible and right-of-use assets

2,455

2,375

808

9,417

3,333

Depreciation

156

149

124

593

502

Stock-based compensation

1,314

1,388

638

5,741

2,171

Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes

(868)

3,638

639

1,965

(501)

Loss on debt extinguishment

52

83

-

157

-

Non-cash interest expense

91

115

34

427

132

Other

138

158

27

404

9

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:














  Trade accounts receivable, net

249

835

(231)

2,327

(187)

  Inventory

134

(52)

(56)

150

27

  Accounts payable

(85)

373

215

121

209

  Employee compensation and benefits

196

291

103

78

(279)

  Other current assets and current liabilities

(1,410)

(1,345)

(694)

(5,323)

(628)

  Other long-term assets and long-term liabilities

(1,142)

(1,170)

(303)

(1,990)

(785)

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,604

4,963

4,828

19,962

18,085
















Cash flows from investing activities:














Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

(2)

(36)

(25,978)

(53)

Proceeds from sale of business

-

3,485

-

3,485

-

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(122)

(172)

(105)

(548)

(452)

Purchases of investments

(30)

(73)

(58)

(175)

(346)

Sales of investments

20

5

154

156

228

Other

-

2

(79)

(10)

(66)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(132)

3,245

(124)

(23,070)

(689)
















Cash flows from financing activities:














Proceeds from long-term borrowings

4,969

4,975

-

39,954

-

Payments on debt obligations

(7,472)

(9,202)

(143)

(19,608)

(403)

Payments of dividends

(2,484)

(2,452)

(1,904)

(9,814)

(7,645)

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

-

-

(123)

(7,176)

(5,824)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards

(1,204)

(1,350)

(454)

(5,216)

(1,861)

Issuance of common stock

126

-

59

190

122

Other

(11)

(36)

(5)

(63)

(12)

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,076)

(8,065)

(2,570)

(1,733)

(15,623)
















Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(604)

143

2,134

(4,841)

1,773

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,952

9,809

12,055

14,189

12,416

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

9,348

$

9,952

$

14,189

$

9,348

$

14,189
















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:














Cash paid for interest

$

738

$

816

$

397

$

3,250

$

1,503

Cash paid for income taxes

$

832

$

585

$

191

$

3,155

$

1,782
















