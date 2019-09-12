Broadcom Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2019, ended August 4, 2019, and announced a quarterly dividend.

"Our broad portfolio of mission critical semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, utilized by the world's largest enterprises, continued to drive sustained revenues and robust cash flow despite a challenging market backdrop," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "Looking at the semiconductor solutions segment, we believe demand has bottomed out but will continue to remain at these levels due to the current uncertain environment."

"During the quarter, we generated over $2.3 billion in free cash flow representing over 8% growth on a year on year basis," said Tom Krause, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "We returned over $2 billion to stockholders in the quarter including $1.1 billion in cash dividends and approximately $1 billion in share repurchases and eliminations. We remain fully committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating and, looking forward, we intend to focus on deleveraging our balance sheet."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 GAAP Results from Continuing Operations

Net revenue was $5,515 million, substantially consistent with $5,517 million in the previous quarter and 8.9 percent higher than $5,063 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross margin was $3,034 million, or 55.0 percent of net revenue. This compares with gross margin of $3,089 million, or 56.0 percent of net revenue, in the prior quarter, and gross margin of $2,619 million, or 51.7 percent of net revenue, in the same quarter last year.

Operating expenses were $2,169 million. This compares with $2,119 million in the prior quarter and $1,280 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating income was $865 million, or 15.7 percent of net revenue. This compares with operating income of $970 million, or 17.6 percent of net revenue, in the prior quarter, and operating income of $1,339 million, or 26.4 percent of net revenue, in the same quarter last year.

Net income, which includes the impact of discontinued operations, was $715 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. This compares with net income of $691 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and net income of $1,196 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Cash from operations was $2,419 million in the quarter, compared to $2,247 million in the same quarter last year.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 GAAP Results













Change (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q3 19

Q2 19

Q3 18

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue

$ 5,515

$ 5,517

$ 5,063

-%

+9% Gross margin

55.0%

56.0%

51.7%

- 100bps

+330bps Operating expenses

$ 2,169

$ 2,119

$ 1,280

+$ 50

+$ 889 Net income

$ 715

$ 691

$ 1,196

+$ 24

-$ 481 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.71

$ 1.64

$ 2.71

+$ 0.07

-$ 1.00

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third fiscal quarter were $5,462 million, compared to $5,328 million at the end of the prior quarter.

During the third fiscal quarter, the Company generated $2,419 million in cash from operations and spent $977 million on share repurchases and eliminations, consisting of $736 million in repurchases of 2.6 million shares and $241 million of withholding tax payments related to net settled equity awards that vested in the quarter (representing approximately 0.9 million shares withheld), as well as $112 million on capital expenditures.

On July 2, 2019, the Company paid a cash dividend of $2.65 per share of common stock, totaling $1,057 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Non-GAAP Results From Continuing Operations

The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below, and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.

Gross margin from continuing operations was $3,916 million, or 71.0 percent of net revenue. This compares with gross margin from continuing operations of $3,971 million, or 72.0 percent of net revenue, in the prior quarter, and $3,410 million, or 67.3 percent of net revenue, in the same quarter last year.

Operating income from continuing operations was $2,910 million, or 52.8 percent of net revenue. This compares with operating income from continuing operations of $2,949 million, or 53.5 percent of net revenue, in the prior quarter, and $2,536 million, or 50.1 percent of net revenue, in the same quarter last year.

Net income from continuing operations was $2,281 million, or $5.16 per diluted share. This compares with net income of $2,334 million, or $5.21 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and net income of $2,257 million, or $4.98 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Free cash flow from operations, defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures, was $2,307 million in the quarter, compared to $2,127 million in the same quarter last year.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Non-GAAP Results













Change (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q3 19

Q2 19

Q3 18

Q/Q

Y/Y Gross margin

71.0%

72.0%

67.3%

-100bps

+370bps Operating expenses

$ 1,006

$ 1,022

$ 874

-$ 16

+$ 132 Net income

$ 2,281

$ 2,334

$ 2,257

-$ 53

+$ 24 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 5.16

$ 5.21

$ 4.98

-$ 0.05

+$ 0.18

Other Quarterly Data

Net revenue by segment













Change (Dollars in millions)

Q3 19

Q2 19

Q3 18

Q/Q

Y/Y Semiconductor solutions

$ 4,353

79%



$ 4,088

74%



$ 4,568

90%



6%

-5% Infrastructure software

1,140

21



1,413

26



492

10



-19%

132% Intellectual property licensing

22

-



16

-



3

-



38%

633% Total net revenue

$ 5,515

100%



$ 5,517

100%



$ 5,063

100%











Fiscal Year 2019 Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for continuing operations for fiscal year 2019, ending November 3, 2019, including contributions from CA, is expected to be as follows:





GAAP

Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP Net revenue

$22,500M

-

$22,500M Operating margin

14.75%

$8,470M

52.50% Net interest expense and other

$1,300M

-

$1,300M Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

-17.75%

28.75%

11.00%

Non-GAAP operating margin excludes $5,210 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, $2.2 billion of stock-based compensation expense, $800 million of restructuring charges, and $260 million of acquisition-related costs; and

Non-GAAP tax provision is 28.75% higher than GAAP due to the tax effects of the projected reconciling items noted above.

Capital expenditures for the fiscal year are expected to be approximately $500 million. For the fiscal year, depreciation is expected to be $600 million and total intangible amortization is expected to be approximately $5,235 million.

The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Among other things, this guidance is based on an initial estimate of purchase accounting adjustments and allocations for CA, Inc., all of which may be revised during the remainder of the measurement period (which will not exceed 12 months from the CA acquisition). The guidance excludes the impact of any future mergers, acquisitions, divestiture and stock repurchase activity that may occur during fiscal year 2019. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.65 per share.

The dividend is payable on October 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on September 23, 2019.

Financial Results Conference Call

Basis of Presentation

Broadcom Inc. is the successor to Broadcom Limited for financial reporting purposes effective as of the close of trading on April 4, 2018. Information provided for fiscal periods beginning with the fiscal quarter ended May 6, 2018, relates to Broadcom Inc. and for prior fiscal periods relates to Broadcom Limited. Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this press release to "Broadcom," "the Company," "we," "our," "us" and similar terms are to Broadcom Inc. and, prior to that time, are to our predecessor, Broadcom Limited.

The Company's financial results include contributions from CA, Inc.'s continuing operations starting in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The financial results from businesses that have been classified as discontinued operations in the Company's financial statements are not included in the results presented above, unless otherwise stated.

Due to the Company's 52/53 week reporting cycle, fiscal year 2018 included an extra week in the first quarter, compared to fiscal year 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net revenue, net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information includes the effect, where applicable, of purchase accounting on revenue, and excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, impairment and disposal charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, purchase accounting effect on inventory, litigation settlements, impairment on investment, debt-related costs, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) on investments, income (loss) from discontinued operations and non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual. Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

Broadcom believes this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and other statements identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict" "project", "aim", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Broadcom, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management, current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's and management's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with: any loss of our significant customers and fluctuations in the timing and volume of significant customer demand; our dependence on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain; global economic conditions and concerns; any acquisitions we may make, such as delays, challenges and expenses associated with receiving governmental and regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions, and with integrating acquired businesses with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions, including our pending Symantec Corporation transaction; government regulations and trade restrictions; our ability to accurately estimate customers' demand and adjust our manufacturing and supply chain accordingly; our significant indebtedness and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; dependence on and risks associated with distributors of our products; dependence on senior management and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; international political and economic conditions; involvement in legal or administrative proceedings; our dependency on a limited number of suppliers; quarterly and annual fluctuations in operating results; cyclicality in the semiconductor industry or in our target markets; our competitive performance and ability to continue achieving design wins with our customers, as well as the timing of any design wins; prolonged disruptions of our or our contract manufacturers' manufacturing facilities or other significant operations; our ability to improve our manufacturing efficiency and quality; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; compatibility of our software products with operating environments, platforms or third-party products; our ability to enter into satisfactory software license agreements; sales to our government clients; availability of third party software used in our products; use of open source code sources in our products; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; our ability to protect against a breach of security systems; changes in accounting standards; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; the amount and frequency of our stock repurchases; our provision for income taxes and overall cash tax costs, legislation that may impact our overall cash tax costs and our ability to maintain tax concessions in certain jurisdictions; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive and regulatory nature.

Our filings with the SEC, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)















































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Three Fiscal Quarters Ended



August 4,

May 5,

August 5,

August 4,

August 5,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





















Net revenue

$ 5,515

$ 5,517

$ 5,063

$ 16,821

$ 15,404 Cost of revenue:



















Cost of revenue

1,651

1,592

1,680

4,935

5,275 Purchase accounting effect on inventory

-

-

-

-

70 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

828

826

762

2,487

2,242 Restructuring charges

2

10

2

68

19





















Total cost of revenue

2,481

2,428

2,444

7,490

7,606





















Gross margin

3,034

3,089

2,619

9,331

7,798





















Research and development

1,235

1,151

959

3,519

2,820 Selling, general and administrative

410

419

234

1,300

819 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

475

473

68

1,424

474 Restructuring, impairment and disposal charges

49

76

19

698

202





















Total operating expenses

2,169

2,119

1,280

6,941

4,315





















Operating income

865

970

1,339

2,390

3,483 Interest expense

(362)

(376)

(149)

(1,083)

(480) Other income, net

41

63

39

172

120





















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

544

657

1,229

1,479

3,123 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(171)

(36)

32

(410)

(8,391)





















Income from continuing operations

715

693

1,197

1,889

11,514 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

(2)

(1)

(12)

(19)





















Net income

715

691

1,196

1,877

11,495 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)

-

-

-

-

351





















Net income attributable to common stock

$ 715

$ 691

$ 1,196

$ 1,877

$ 11,144











































Basic income per share:



















Income per share from continuing operations

$ 1.80

$ 1.75

$ 2.78

$ 4.73

$ 26.58 Loss per share from discontinued operations

-

(0.01)

-

(0.03)

(0.05) Net income per share

$ 1.80

$ 1.74

$ 2.78

$ 4.70

$ 26.53





















Diluted income per share(2):



















Income per share from continuing operations

$ 1.71

$ 1.64

$ 2.71

$ 4.50

$ 25.78 Loss per share from discontinued operations

-

-

-

(0.03)

(0.04) Net income per share

$ 1.71

$ 1.64

$ 2.71

$ 4.47

$ 25.74





















Shares used in per share calculations:



















Basic

398

397

430

399

420 Diluted

418

422

441

420

433





















Stock-based compensation expense included in continuing operations:



















Cost of revenue

$ 47

$ 41

$ 22

$ 122

$ 63 Research and development

456

371

222

1,138

630 Selling, general and administrative

129

132

71

381

217





















Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 632

$ 544

$ 315

$ 1,641

$ 910

































































(1) In connection with the redomiciliation to the United States on April 4, 2018, or the Redomiciliation, all outstanding exchangeable limited

partnership units, or LP Units, in Broadcom Cayman L.P. were exchanged for common stock of Broadcom on a one-for-one basis and the

noncontrolling interest, or NCI, was eliminated. Net income attributable to NCI prior to the Redomiciliation represents approximately 5% of net

income attributable to LP Units.





(2) There were no LP Units outstanding during the fiscal quarters ended August 4, 2019, May 5, 2019, August 5, 2018 or three fiscal quarters ended

August 4, 2019 due to the Redomiciliation. The diluted income per share calculations excluded the LP Units for the three fiscal quarters ended August

5, 2018 as the impact was antidilutive.





