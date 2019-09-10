Broadcom Unveils Portfolio for RDK Video Accelerator Program

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the IBC 2019 Conference, RDK Management and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) today announced an expanded relationship in which Broadcom joined the RDK Video Accelerator program and introduced a portfolio of pre-integrated RDK based chipset solutions.

Specifically, Broadcom's BCM72180 and BCM72604 Advanced Ultra HD chipsets will enable CPE manufacturers to create different classes of new RDK Video Accelerator set-top boxes (STBs). These chipsets will come pre-integrated with the latest RDK software, RDK application framework, and the Metrological App Store to deliver the highest levels of 4K content and premium audio enabling the optimum viewing experience. RDK Video Accelerators are reference STBs that enable service providers to rapidly develop, test, and launch new video applications, while maintaining control over UIs, consumer-facing applications, and set-top box data.

Released January 2019, Broadcom's BCM72180 is the latest generation of Advanced HDR Ultra High Definition (UHD), high-security STB system-on-chip (SoC) devices with 50% higher performance and 50% lower power than the prior generation. Newly integrated technologies include the streaming optimized AV1 UHD IPTV video codec, personalized Far-Field Voice (FFV) control, and 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 for significantly better streaming performance, higher security, and lower power consumption. The flexible BCM72180 supports hybrid (Cable, Satellite, and Terrestrial) and traditional IPTV designs, with and without FFV. Built in the latest CMOS silicon technology, these UHD SoC devices assure operators a very long service life with the highest levels of performance and video quality, plus uncompromising non-host CPU based content and data security.

"Broadcom has always been committed to RDK, and this new effort is aimed at the growing demand for RDK-based video solutions from global OEMs and service providers," said Rich Nelson, senior vice president and general manager, Set Top Box and Cable Modem Division at Broadcom. "By creating pre-integrated chipset platforms, our customers can create compelling new RDK-based STB designs and products and get to market quickly and effectively."

"Broadcom continues to be a dynamic and leading contributor within the RDK community," said Steve Heeb, president and general manager of RDK. "Thanks to Broadcom, OEMs seeking to deliver turnkey RDK video products can now build, test and deploy a range of STBs to meet the various needs of service providers around the world. We're very pleased with their expanded support for the RDK Video Accelerator program and look forward to future collaborations."

RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. It enables service providers to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. For video, RDK provides a common method to manage video tuning; conditional access; DRM; stream management; diagnostics; and more.

Broadcom will showcase its RDK Video Accelerator chipset solutions during the upcoming IBC Conference in Amsterdam at CommScope and Kaon IBC booths. Additional information about the RDK community is available at www.rdkcentral.com . More information about Broadcom is available at www.broadcom.com .

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. It enables operators to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 400 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

About Metrological

Metrological enables operators to integrate their TV and OTT content into a single viewer experience. The cloud-based Application Platform delivers a complete product suite to onboard and manage apps and premium OTT services on any device. The Metrological Application Framework and WPE WebKit browser deliver a cloud architecture to enable operators to quickly onboard premium OTT services and integrate apps and OTT content into a single viewer experience. Content providers are able to reach over 40 million households across operator networks by adding a single app to the Metrological App Library. Metrological works with cable and telecommunications companies such as Comcast, KPN, Liberty Global, Vodafone, NOS, Turkcell, Tele Columbus, beIN and Ooredoo. Founded in 2005, Metrological is based in The Netherlands with offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information please visit www.metrological.com.

SOURCE RDK Management

