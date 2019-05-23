Broadcom's AFEM-8092 System-in-Package in the Apple iPhone Xs/Xr Series: Teardown, Physical Analysis, Manufacturing Process Flow, Cost Analysis, & Estimated Price Analysis

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Broadcom AFEM-8092 System-in-Package in the Apple iPhone Xs/Xr Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the second year, Apple has decided to adopt innovative technology in the radio-frequency (RF) area. In its flagships the company is using the latest and most advanced filter and packaging technology from Broadcom, formerly Avago Technologies, in all new versions of the iPhone, the Xs, Xs max and Xr models. This Front End Module (FEM) is the first to include a flip-chip power amplifier on GaAs substrate and advanced Electro-Magnetic Interference (EMI) shielding, allowing frequency band sharing in the same System-in-Package (SiP).

In 2018, Broadcom has supplied several versions of the iPhone with the same module. Located on the main board in different configuration, the AFEM-8092 from Broadcom was found in the Apple iPhone Xs Max, Xs and Xr. Like its predecessor, the AFEM-8072, the AFEM-8092 is a Mid and High band Long Term Evolution (LTE) FEM. It features several dies: Power Amplifier, Silicon-on-Insulator Switch and Filters. The Filters are still using Avago's Microcap bonded-wafer Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) technology with Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) enabling electrical contacts and Scandium Doped Aluminum Nitride (AlScN) as a piezoelectric material.

For this special version, Broadcom has integrated two advanced features. The first is a matching integrated circuit (IC), featuring several passives for antenna matching on a single chip. The second is EMI shielding inside the FEM to reduce interference between the dies. Moreover, Broadcom has decided to integrate the power amplifier in flip-chip configuration. Doing so means that the GaAs dies don't need TSVs for thermal management any more. Also, the packaging is simpler handling only flip chip dies, as the process doesn't require wire bonding. Thanks to all these innovations, Broadcom is able to supply a new cost-effective two-in-one component with reduced number of input/output (I/O) connections.

The report contains a complete analysis of the FEM SiP, including a detailed analysis of the matching IC, the filtering dies, the internal and external EMI shielding and the Power Amplifier. The report also features a cost analysis and a price estimation of the component. Finally, it also integrates a comparison with the AFEM-8072, Mid/High band LTE FEMs in the Apple iPhone X, model numbers A1865 and A1902.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Broadcom Company Profile



3. Apple iPhone Xs Max - Teardown



4. Market Analysis



5. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

Package

View and dimensions

Package opening:

Power amplifier, switch, RF IC, filters

Package cross-section:

Overview, dimensions, substrate, internal and external shielding

Package Physical Data Summary

Power Amplifier, Switch Die

View, dimensions, and markings

Die overview and cross-section

Matching RFIC Die

View, dimensions, and markings

Die overview and delayering

Die process

Die cross-section

Filter Dies

View, dimensions, opening and markings

Die overview:

Cap, substrate, cells

Die cross-section

Sealing frame, anchor, TSV, holes, FBAR structure

Filter Physical Data Summary

6. Manufacturing Process Flow

Die Process

Filter Wafer Fabrication Unit

Filter Process Flow

Packaging Process Flow

7. Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis Overview

Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis

Yield Hypotheses

Filter Die Cost

Front-End (FE) cost

Filter wafer Front-End cost per process step

Wafer and die cost

Matching RFIC Die Cost

Front-End (FE) cost

Wafer and die cost

Packaging and Module Cost

8. Estimated Price Analysis



9. Comparison with previous Mid/High band FEM from Broadcom

Companies Mentioned



Apple

Avago

Broadcom

