Broader Development Opportunities for PSW Sector

TORONTO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the cooperation with Canadian International Career College (CICC) will have broader development opportunities.

On June 3, 2024 the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced two pilot programs that allow caregivers to directly obtain PR status upon arrival in Canada.

The new pilot programs require caregivers to have a full-time job offer for a home care position, relevant work experience, a language proficiency of CLB (Canadian Language Benchmarks) level 4, and an education level equivalent to a Canadian high school diploma. These new pilot programs expedite the immigration process for caregivers coming to Canada to care for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Caregivers can also work for organizations that provide temporary or part-time care services to individuals who are semi-independent or recovering from injuries. This new pathway means that caregivers can more easily find employers.

This news is extremely beneficial for the PSW (Personal Support Worker) industry. the Company's subordinate Farvision Career Education Group Inc signed a cooperation agreement with Canadian International Career College to explore the market in Asia on May 9,2024. We believe with the implementation of the two pilot programs in Canada, we will have more support for our development in the Asian market. The company will expedite its efforts to develop the Asian market.

The Canadian International Career College (CICC) provides Personal Support Worker Certificate, Medication Administration for PSW Certificate Course, Early Childcare Assistant (ECA) Diploma Course, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Program for Nurse Certificate Course, Medical Surgical Certificate Course, CPR/AED Certificate Course, Standard First Aid with CPR Course, and Business Programs.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

