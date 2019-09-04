broadhead acquires Kohnstamm Communications

Consistently ranked among the nation's top 20 food PR agencies, Kohnstamm represents a wide array of clients, including Beech-Nut Nutrition, good2grow, Edible Arrangements, Blue Dog Bakery, Bushel Boy Farms, Blossom Water and 3M Food Safety. The company has won numerous national awards for its work and most recently was recognized as 'Best of Show' at the 2019 MN PRSA Classics Awards for its innovative work for baby food-maker Beech-Nut Nutrition.

"The addition of Kohnstamm to broadhead is a great opportunity for both organizations," said Dean Broadhead, CEO, broadhead. "Josh Kohnstamm and his team have built an outstanding food practice and their leadership in consumer advocacy is second-to-none. They're an extraordinary addition to our farm-to-table practice."

The acquisition of Kohnstamm represents broadhead's commitment to the fast-growing consumer food, health and wellness category. It will also provide Kohnstamm clients access to broadhead's full spectrum of creative and studio services, including video, design, digital, consumer insights, media planning/buying, analytics, package design and other strategic marketing resources.

"Given our complementary skills and legacy of accomplishments, our combination will make for an exciting and powerful force in the food-marketing world," said Josh Kohnstamm, who founded his agency in 1991. "As the growth of the healthy consumer product space continues, our opportunities will grow, especially with broadhead's full-service capabilities now at our fingertips."

About broadhead.

With more than 100 employees, broadhead is the largest full-service, independent marketing agency in Minnesota, representing a diverse set of Fortune 500 clients, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Bridgestone Firestone, Cargill, CHS, and The Mosaic Company. Founded in 2001, broadhead is an employee-owned company with a brand portfolio that includes broadhead, Rabbit, N401 Studios and now Kohnstamm. For more information, please visit broadheadco.com.

SOURCE broadhead