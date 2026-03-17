Broadleaf Financial Group Partners with JDR Solutions and Solifi to Enhance Leasing Operations and Portfolio Management

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDR Solutions, a trusted provider of outsourced equipment finance services, announced their partnership with Broadleaf Financial Group to support the expansion of Broadleaf's leasing operations and portfolio management capabilities. This collaboration also includes Solifi, a recognized technology and services leader in the equipment finance industry.

Broadleaf offers equipment finance solutions to large corporations within the technology, medical, logistics and construction industries. As part of its growth strategy, Broadleaf chose the Solifi Portfolio Management (formerly InfoLease) platform to strengthen accuracy, streamline workflows, and enable future expansion.

JDR Solutions worked closely with Broadleaf and Solifi throughout the implementation, ensuring alignment on configuration, business rules, and process optimization. These combined efforts positioned Broadleaf for a seamless transition into ongoing portfolio management support.

"Complex software implementations require close coordination and clear communication from all members of the project team. JDR and Solifi not only provided their experience and expertise, they also worked together seamlessly to ensure our implementation was successful," said David Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at Broadleaf. "With the great experience we have had working with them as teammates, we're confident that Solifi and JDR are the right partners to support our continuous evolution."

"Successful portfolio modernization requires both robust technology and strong execution," said Natalie Hunt, Head of Global Partners at Solifi. "The collaboration between Broadleaf, JDR Solutions, and Solifi demonstrates how aligned partnerships can create operational clarity, scalability, and long-term value. We're proud to play a role in supporting Broadleaf's next phase of growth."

"We're proud to have supported Broadleaf through a successful implementation," said Joey Enevoldsen, Chief Executive Officer of JDR. "Together with Broadleaf and Solifi, we've delivered a solution that strengthens operational performance and supports sustained growth."

About Broadleaf Financial Group

Broadleaf's leasing programs empower corporations to optimize capital, modernize equipment lifecycles, and maintain financial flexibility. Through its partnership with Solifi and JDR Solutions, Broadleaf is empowered to deliver an elevated client experience and strengthen its long-term operational capabilities.

About JDR Solutions

JDR Solutions helps equipment finance organizations optimize performance through outsourced portfolio management, customer support, and secure digital portal solutions. By combining industry expertise with technology-driven processes, JDR enables clients to operate more efficiently and focus on strategic growth.

About Solifi

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

SOURCE Broadleaf