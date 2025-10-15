Broadleaf Financial Launches to Provide Strategic Equipment Leasing to Fortune 1000 Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), a global alternative investment firm based in New York, today announced that funds managed by its Real Assets & Infrastructure strategy have launched Broadleaf Financial Group ("Broadleaf"), a newly formed specialty finance company that serves Fortune 1000 businesses and corporate customers.

Broadleaf offers customized, flexible leasing and financing solutions focusing on the logistics, medical, technology, and construction sectors, enabling clients to access tailored financing that enhances growth, efficiency, and adaptability.

Broadleaf was founded by industry veterans Brian Dundon, Audrey Kent, and David Anderson, who each bring deep expertise in equipment finance. The company aims to help its clients achieve their business goals via customized direct leasing solutions and sale leasebacks for capital efficiency. Broadleaf will also form strategic collaborations with banks, independent lessors and other financing providers as a programmatic partner and capital solutions provider.

"We are excited to launch Broadleaf with an exceptional founding team and in strategic collaboration with Wafra," said Brian Dundon, CEO. "With Wafra's backing, we have the resources and balance sheet to deliver on our commitments to our clients, providing certainty and partnership when they need it most. In the current dynamic market environment, Broadleaf's experienced team is ready to execute, focused on empowering our clients with tailored financing packages and serving as a trustworthy, solutions-oriented partner."

Broadleaf's core principles are integrity, transparency, and partnership, with a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional customer experience. Clients gain access to experienced equipment finance professionals dedicated to providing solutions that enhance daily operations, improve cost efficiency, and accelerate achievement of their business objectives.

"Launching Broadleaf alongside a seasoned executive leadership team in Brian, Audrey and David furthers our strategic focus on investing in high-quality essential equipment finance businesses," said Edward Tsai, Head of Real Assets & Infrastructure, at Wafra. "As active investors across asset-backed strategies, we see the opportunity for Broadleaf's team to leverage their deep commercial, finance and operating expertise to build a leading independent specialty finance platform." Anthony Peek, Managing Director, Wafra, added, "This investment aligns with our capacity to provide long-term growth capital to experienced teams seeking to build and scale new businesses in key sectors. We look forward to supporting Broadleaf's growth to meet increasing customer needs for accretive financing solutions."

Edgar Matthews & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Broadleaf, and Basecamp Legal provided legal counsel. Rinaldi Advisory Services served as Wafra's advisor and provided services to Broadleaf related to the launch of the company. Paul Weiss served as legal counsel to Wafra.

About Broadleaf Financial

Broadleaf Financial is a specialty finance company and strategic finance partner for Fortune 1000 companies, specializing in Fair Market Value leasing. Clients benefit from transparent and professionally managed equipment financing in the logistics, medical, technology, and construction industries. Working as a trusted partner, Broadleaf empowers its clients to achieve their business goals while optimizing capital use.www.broadleaffinancial.com

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including real assets, real estate, and strategic partnerships. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. www.wafra.com

