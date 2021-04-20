Broadleaf Software Launches Cannabis Cultivation Management Platform With Redbud Roots

BUCHANAN, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadleaf Software, the leading platform for cannabis cultivation workflow management, has announced the implementation of its cannabis cultivation management platform with Redbud Roots, a leading integrated cannabis cultivator and processor in Buchanan, Michigan.

Redbud Roots implemented the platform in the fall of 2020 across all of their cultivation and processing locations. According to Redbud Roots CEO David Murray, "Broadleaf has become the single source of truth for our entire company. It has given transparency to everything in production to all departments and allows us to forecast our product drops. It has also streamlined all of our workflows to minimize unnecessary overlap and maximize our labor force. Because of the data we now have at our fingertips, we have been able to increase our revenue by 30% across all facilities and have doubled our yields in one facility alone."

The secure platform supports the entire team – cultivators, marketing and sales, and management, while ensuring the craft of growing cannabis is always front and center. Broadleaf delivers data-driven insights, production schedules, yield forecasts, and workload management across multiple facilities and across all teams. Intelligent growing equals incredible results. Broadleaf gives cannabis companies the freedom to nurture the art and craft of cultivation by eliminating the inefficient paper, e-mails, text messages, whiteboards, and phone calls used to plan, assign, and track work across the cultivation lifecycle.

Staying compliant with state laws is critical. Later this summer, METRC integration will dramatically decrease the amount of time cultivators spend staying compliant. Integrating compliance reporting with cultivation managements will reduce costs, improve accuracy, and streamline day-to-day processes for cultivators of any size.

Broadleaf Software is the leading platform for cannabis cultivation workflow management. Broadleaf's secure platform gives cannabis companies the freedom to nurture the art and craft of cultivation. We help cultivators improve efficiency across their teams, deliver a consistent, high quality product, and grow their operations. Broadleaf makes an immediate impact across every part of the business because every team gets better data sooner, which enables them to stay ahead of the competition. Learn more at https://broadleafcannabis.com.

