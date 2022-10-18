BROADLY NAMED THREEPEAT "VENDOR OF THE YEAR" BY NEIGHBORLY®

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company of more than 30 brands, named Broadly its "Vendor of the Year" at its annual conference this week in Nashville, TN.

This marks the third year in a row that Broadly has been selected for this prestigious award by the more than 5,000 global Neighborly franchise locations. This award Is based on several criteria including a high level of customer service and value to franchise owners. Additionally, Broadly was specifically recognized by Neighborly brands Mr. Appliance® and Mr. Electric® as their brand-specific Vendor of the Year.

"The entire team at Broadly is proud to be a Vendor of the Year recipient for the third year in a row," said Mindy Lauck, CEO of Broadly. "We look forward to continuing to build upon the success of this partnership and the value it adds for these franchise owners."

Since launching in 2013, Broadly has helped thousands of franchise owners across the United States grow successful businesses through a variety of high-impact features — including Automated Review Requests, Team Chat, Consolidated Leads, and Contactless Payments — all aimed at increasing revenue and efficiency while delivering meaningful customer experiences.

"The best review Broadly can receive is the vote of confidence from the thousands of franchise owners that selected Broadly as Vendor of the Year for the third year in a row," said Chris DeIanni, Head of Business Development at Broadly. "Delivering a positive customer experience is critical for small business growth and we are proud to be a part of that journey."

Asking customers for online reviews — and responding to them — is a key part of the customer experience and building brand recognition. Broadly's platform automates customer feedback with a one-click process — which means it's easier to collect reviews and feedback and even simpler for their customers to leave reviews.

"Broadly offers an easy-to-use, customer-centric approach and an effective set of tools that make it easy for Neighborly customers to share their feedback and allow our franchise owners to respond to them quickly," said Mary Kennedy Thompson, COO of Neighborly.

Luke Stanton, president of ProTradeNet® and Neighborly Customer Solutions, shared, "We chose to work with Broadly back in 2018 to simplify the process of review generation for our thousands of franchise owners. In the past 3+ years, Broadly has helped franchise owners generate hundreds of thousands of new Google reviews. These results, along with Broadly customer support, have exceeded our expectations and we look forward to the ongoing results they produce for our brands."

If you are an existing Neighborly franchise, and want to get access to Broadly Premium, connect here: [email protected] . For more information about Broadly, visit broadly.com .

About Broadly

Build a strong, lasting online presence and a reputation that helps you stand out in your area. Broadly helps local businesses attract leads, connect with customers, and automatically request reviews. Provide a 5-star customer experience with a responsive website, automated web chat, streamlined text and email communication, and flexible mobile payment options. Broadly makes it easy for customers to find you, work with you, and rave about you.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com and through the Neighborly mobile app. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/ . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

