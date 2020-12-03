Broadly Named "Vendor the Year" by Neighborly

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 27 brands, named Broadly its "Vendor of the Year" at its virtual gathering in early October.

Broadly was chosen for this prestigious award by Neighborly franchise owners based on several criteria including its high level of customer service and value to franchise owners. Additionally, Broadly was recognized by two Neighborly franchise brands, Mr. Electric® and Window Genie®, as the brand's Vendor of the Year.

"Our entire team at Broadly is honored and proud to receive these awards," said Mindy Lauck, CEO of Broadly. "We're very excited about continuing to support Neighborly's amazing portfolio of brands and growing together."

Since launching in 2014, Broadly has helped thousands of franchise owners across the United States grow successful businesses through a variety of high impact features — including NPS scores, Text Messaging, and Automated Review Requests — all aimed at increasing revenue and efficiency while delivering meaningful customer experiences.

"Broadly and Neighborly share a common goal: interacting with customers in a way that consistently exceeds their expectations," said Chris DeIanni, Head of Business Development at Broadly. "We're proud to offer franchise owners solutions to improve customer experience, while growing their reviews and building a strong online reputation."

Asking customers for online reviews — and responding to them — is a key part of the customer experience and building brand recognition. Broadly's platform automates customer feedback with a one-click process — which means it's simple for Neighborly franchises to collect reviews and feedback and even simpler for their customers to leave reviews.

"Our decision to work with Broadly has been incredibly beneficial to franchise owners, and this franchise-owner-chosen award recognizes that," said Luke Stanton, president of ProTradeNet®, Neighborly's preferred vendor network. "In just their inaugural year as a preferred vendor, Broadly has done an extraordinary job providing franchise owners with exceptional customer service as well as a streamlined and effective product that helps them grow their business."

For more information about Broadly, visit Broadly.com .

About Broadly

Broadly is changing the way local service businesses grow. We help thousands of local service businesses attract, retain, and "wow" their customers every day through powerful customer experiences. We're on a mission to bridge local businesses to their modern consumers by helping them: attract and capture leads, streamline their communications by email and text, collect mobile payments, and gather feedback and reviews all through one app. Learn more at www.broadly.com .

About Neighborly

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/ . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Contact: Jame Ervin, [email protected]

SOURCE Broadly

Related Links

https://broadly.com/

