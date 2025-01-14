BroadPeak Capital® Launches with First Investment, Rōti® Modern Mediterranean

BroadPeak Capital CEO Tariq Farid secures the future of the Rōti restaurant brand, sets vision for billion-dollar consolidation strategy.

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned serial entrepreneur Tariq Farid has partnered with BlackRock veteran Aseem Khatri to launch BroadPeak Capital®, a private equity firm focused on building transformative consumer and technology companies.

The firm's inaugural investment in fast-casual restaurant brand Rōti® Modern Mediterranean marks a new chapter for Farid, who is revered for founding innovative gifting brand Edible Arrangements® and parent company Edible Brands®. Rōti will undergo a comprehensive transformation as it joins the Edible Brands platform, led by CEO Somia Farid Silber, who will also play an integral role in Rōti's evolution.

"Revitalizing Rōti is a full-circle moment for me," said Tariq Farid, Partner and CEO of BroadPeak Capital. "Like Edible Arrangements, Rōti represents nourishment, tradition and connection. With the support of our firm's deep franchise expertise and alignment with Rōti's brand values, we're confident in our ability to transform Rōti into a Mediterranean fast-casual dining leader."

The acquisition covers Rōti's full national portfolio, including all stores, intellectual property and recipes. Loyal customers and store operators can expect operational enhancements, strategic market expansion and menu innovation, including the addition of culturally diverse flavors. Farid envisions Rōti as a brand that not only celebrates the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean but also incorporates influences from South Asian and Pacific cuisine, a nod to his family's own heritage.

"I started my entrepreneurial journey with Edible Arrangements in 1999 with one 500-square-foot store that quickly grew to hundreds of franchise locations globally," said Farid, whose industry accolades include being named Entrepreneur of the Year by International Franchise Association (IFA) and being inducted into the IFA Hall of Fame. "Today, I see an incredible opportunity to replicate that success with Rōti, creating an expansive network of locally owned restaurants that answer the growing demand for high-quality, healthy dining options."

Rōti is the first target of BroadPeak Capital's billion-dollar roll-up strategy, focused on consolidating and scaling high-potential brands into the Edible Brands platform. Khatri, a former Goldman Sachs dealmaker, will lead BroadPeak Capital's investment efforts, with Farid driving operational strategy.

"With decades of experience as investors and operators, and access to substantial permanent capital, we bring the expertise and flexibility necessary to invest in vision and build enduring businesses," said Aseem Khatri, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of BroadPeak Capital. "We are actively seeking opportunities to further scale the Edible Brands platform and are truly excited to partner with the Rōti team moving forward."

About BroadPeak Capital®

BroadPeak Capital® is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investing in transformative consumer and technology companies. BroadPeak Capital's leadership team's 50-plus years of combined industry experience and diverse backgrounds provide the firm with an edge to drive success for both companies and investors. For more information, visit broadpeak.com.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes Edible Arrangements®, edible.com®, edibles.com®, freshfruit.com™ and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean. For more information, visit ediblebrands.com.

