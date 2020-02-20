BroadPoint Celebrates Record Earnings in 2019, Positioned as Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner in Washington DC Metro Area

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint, leading provider of business technology solutions for commercial and federal companies in Washington, D.C., announces 2019 is the best revenue year in its 20-year history. As a Microsoft Gold-certified partner focusing on enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and Cloud solutions, BroadPoint supports its clients by accelerating their digital transformation.

"We believe wide market acceptance of Microsoft Business Central is one reason 2019 was our best year ever," says Lee Raesly, CEO of BroadPoint. "We expect 2020 to be another exceptional year as we continue to help our clients navigate the many opportunities provided by advancing technology."

Founded on July 9, 2001, with 13 employees, BroadPoint has grown to more than 100 staff including CPAs, MBAs, PMI-certified project managers, and technology experts. It is this experienced team that understands and supports it clients' unique needs, further driving BroadPoint's exceptional growth.

BroadPoint recognized employee performance that helped drive business results by promoting several staff members, most notably top-producing salesperson Jennifer Margiotta—from Account Executive to Senior Director of Business Development and Partnerships—and Charles (Chip) Russell—from VP of Finance to CFO.

With 23 years of experience in the technology space, Margiotta has spent most of her career delivering professional services related to CMS, CRM, and ERP. She served as project manager leading software implementation teams for more than a decade before transitioning to Sales. "I started working at BroadPoint five years ago, and it's exciting to see employees promoted from within as we have grown," Margiotta says.

Russell has more than 20 years of experience in financial management and accounting at both small and large firms. He primarily has worked in the Professional Services industry managing accounting, finance, contracts, and pricing functions. With his recent promotion, Russell assumed responsibility for BroadPoint's federal division, working with partners like Oracle to provide financial management and case management solutions and services.

About BroadPoint

BroadPoint is an award-winning Microsoft partner offering technology solutions and consulting services. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for CRM and ERP, Microsoft Azure Cloud services and hosting. Headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., BroadPoint serves more than 400 clients in 33 states. Learn more at www.broadpoint.net.

