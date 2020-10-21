Broadridge 2020 Sustainability Report Underlines Commitment to ESG

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, published its 2020 Sustainability Report outlining its commitment to conducting its business based on a framework guided by responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

"At Broadridge, we can only achieve our mission of enabling better financial lives by taking care of our associates and our communities," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "Our 2020 Sustainability Report outlines that commitment to doing well by doing good, and our belief that businesses worldwide have a responsibility to operate sustainably and to help address the serious issues of our time. Events over the past few months, including the global pandemic and the focus on racial and social justice, have only reinforced our conviction that this approach is critical to long-term value creation."

Corporate sustainability and ESG are foundational to how Broadridge operates its business. For years, the company has embraced the Service-Profit Chain—the idea that success is mutual and that engaged employees drive client satisfaction and ultimately create shareholder value. By integrating ESG best practices into our business strategy, Broadridge is committed to a sustainable business model that also serves our associates, clients and shareholders and that will continue to build for the future.

Broadridge has made notable progress on its ESG strategy, including:

Being recognized by Barron's as one of America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies;

Eliminating more than 80% of our clients' fund and issuer paper communications through digitization and other alternatives, driving down our Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions and removing 800 metric tons of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions annually;

Reduced corporate greenhouse gas emissions by 24% between 2013 and 2019. Broadridge is on track to further reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by an additional 15% by 2025;

Forming an Executive Diversity Council that meets quarterly and tracks our progress in promoting diversity and inclusion to ensure we deliver on our commitments;

Joining The Board Challenge as a Charter Pledge Partner, supporting the goal of true and full representation on all boards of directors to improve the representation of Black directors in corporate boardrooms;

Contributing $1.5 million in charitable donations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession in the communities in which we operate, and $1.0 million in grants to organizations dedicated to social justice and related causes, including the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund;

Committing to best-in-class governance policies and practices that serve the interests of Broadridge and its stockholders, including the addition of disclosure on our political contributions and activities and our Board's adoption of a Political Contributions Policy.

Broadridge's ESG efforts are driven by the following guiding principles:

Environmental: We pride ourselves in pursuing opportunities for economic growth that simultaneously align with doing good for the environment.

We pride ourselves in pursuing opportunities for economic growth that simultaneously align with doing good for the environment. Social: Our associates are our greatest asset. Diversity and inclusion, associate and community engagement, and health and safety are woven into everything we do.

Our associates are our greatest asset. Diversity and inclusion, associate and community engagement, and health and safety are woven into everything we do. Governance: We believe strong corporate governance practices and policies are integral in fostering a culture of integrity, managing a better-performing and sustainable business, and achieving long-term stockholder value.

To learn more, please view our 2020 Sustainability Report or visit our Sustainability website. Broadridge is committed to keeping its stakeholders updated on progress the company is making along its sustainability journey.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S.$8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

