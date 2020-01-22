Broadridge Among FORTUNE Magazine's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies'

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE® magazine has named Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to its list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the financial services data category for the seventh time. The FORTUNE list, considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, rates firms on a range of criteria, from investment value to global competitiveness and innovation.

Broadridge is an S&P 500 Fintech leader providing technology, communications, and data and analytics solutions for capital markets, wealth and asset management, and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge helps companies drive growth by enriching client engagement, optimizing efficiency, and navigating risk.

"As technology disruption and industry and regulatory trends cause clients to rethink their business models, we are focused on leveraging next-generation technology to deliver industry solutions for critical communications, technology, and operational functions," said Tim Gokey, chief executive officer, Broadridge. "Each of our talented and dedicated associates deserve credit for this recognition. They work tirelessly every day alongside our valued clients as they embark on their own transformations."

Broadridge is frequently recognized by industry organizations for its business and employer leadership. The company has been named one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality" for seven consecutive years by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States, Canada and India. Broadridge is also recognized through numerous industry awards for its innovative technology solutions and capabilities.

About FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list

FORTUNE collaborates with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For more information and to view the complete list of companies, visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit: www.broadridge.com.

