Broadridge Appoints Julie Flack to Lead Australia Business

NEW YORK and SYDNEY and HONG KONG and TOKYO and SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), an S&P 500 company and global Fintech leader with $4 billion in revenue, today announced the appointment of Julie Flack as General Manager of its Australia business, responsible for driving growth of Broadridge's sell-side and buy-side businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Flack will directly manage all Broadridge associates in Australia and she will report to David Becker, Head of Asia Pacific. Her remit will also include product management across Asia Pacific, including defining product strategy and planning and in this role will report to Nidhi Singh, Vice President, Global Product Management.

Flack comes to Broadridge with more than 20 years of financial services industry experience encompassing roles across futures & options, derivative operations and e-commerce. She joins Broadridge from Deutsche Bank, where she helped build the bank's post-trade business, most recently as Director, Head of Listed Derivatives, Australia and Head of Clearing Product Development & Client Solutions, Asia Pacific. In her earlier days with Deutsche, she led the Priority Client Management division for Asia Pacific and prior to this served as Head of Global Client Operations for the Australia business.

"We are excited to welcome Julie to the Broadridge team and look forward to working with her to enhance Broadridge's strong presence across Asia Pacific markets," said Becker. "She is a highly regarded financial markets professional with a wealth of knowledge across electronic trading platforms and post-trade delivery mechanisms and channels with strong ties throughout the region."

"I am thrilled to join Broadridge in Australia and work with the team across Asia Pacific," said Flack. "I have worked closely with regional teams in Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney in the past and look forward to building upon Broadridge's international expansion going forward."

The appointment comes at a time when Broadridge has seen strong growth in Asia Pacific, especially from global banks and brokers and increasingly from regional players, as well as asset management firms. Flack's appointment is part of significant investments Broadridge is making in the Asia Pacific region, which the company sees as a key driver of growth."

