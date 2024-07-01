Broadridge Expands Disclosure Capabilities to Help Clients with Complex SEC Filings

Acquires CompSci, a Web-based, collaborative platform for SEC disclosure preparation, XBRL tagging, and EDGAR filing; platform simplifies disclosure complexities with both managed and self-service capabilities

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced that it has acquired CompSci Resources, LLC, a provider of cloud-based financial technology software for the preparation and processing of SEC filings for public companies and funds. CompSci's technology platform Transform™ will be integrated with Broadridge's regulatory filings and disclosure capabilities to provide public companies and funds with a full-suite of collaborative, web-based solutions to simplify and enhance SEC regulatory disclosure preparation, XBRL tagging and EDGAR filing.

"The combination of CompSci and Broadridge technology and expertise provides the ultimate SEC disclosure solution to the industry at a time when public companies and funds need to comply with increasingly complex regulatory requirements in the most efficient and cost-effective manner," said Mike Tae, Broadridge's co-president of Investor Communication Solutions. "We are modernizing the regulatory disclosure process with advanced technology to enable public companies and funds to have more direct control of their SEC filings."

"CompSci and Broadridge disclosure solutions are a natural fit given our shared focus on simplifying the corporate governance process for public companies and funds," said Ron Lord, COO of CompSci. " We are excited to become part of the Broadridge investor communications solution set."

The CompSci web-based regulatory disclosure and filing platform enhances Broadridge's portfolio of end-to-end governance and communication capabilities, which includes solutions for shareholder meetings and proxy, corporate governance and shareholder engagement, and stock transfer agency. The platform automates the disclosure preparation process, features AI-assisted XBRL tagging, and enables seamless collaboration among geographically dispersed work teams. Further, the technology allows the process to move from Word and Excel documents to web-enabled and self-serve methods. It can be leveraged to manage filings independently using a self-service approach or can be used as a hybrid solution with support from Broadridge's expert service teams.

Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions business, which includes Broadridge Issuer Solutions, sits at the center of a global network that connects hundreds of broker-dealers and wealth managers, thousands of public companies, tens of thousands of funds, more than 100 million individual investors and 800 million equity positions. Broadridge's investment in this connected network creates real benefit for clients and the broader industry by enabling better corporate governance, enhancing the investor experience, and driving improved business outcomes.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge's financial results.

