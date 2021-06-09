Broadridge Expands Wealth Management Capabilities by Acquiring Innovative Digital Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that it has acquired AdvisorStream , a leading provider of digital engagement and marketing solutions for the global wealth and insurance industries. The acquisition expands Broadridge's front-to-back office wealth capabilities, positioning Broadridge to serve growth-oriented advisors and firms looking to attract and engage prospects and clients across key digital channels.

AdvisorStream's leading advisor marketing platform enables advisors to drive revenue and growth by providing personalized and consistent client communications. The platform combines powerful marketing automation with highly engaging content licensed from global sources like Dow Jones Newswires (including The Wall Street Journal and Barron's), The New York Times, Forbes, Bloomberg Media, The Globe & Mail, and many others. Broadridge's broad data foundation, combined with AdvisorStream, will empower financial advisors to pinpoint what is most relevant and engaging for individual prospects and clients at each step of the investor lifecycle. Advisors can drive revenue and growth by providing every investor with the right communication, at the right time, in the manner that is most meaningful to them. In addition, AdvisorStream's robust compliance capabilities provide flexibility for advisors while still easily integrating into existing head office marketing workflows.

"The events of 2020 have transformed the nature of advisor and client collaboration and communications. They have also heightened overall investor expectations for personalized and relevant communications from their advisor," said Michael Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge. "AdvisorStream's platform provides the most effective means for advisors to engage, convert and nurture relationships by leveraging highly credible content across digital channels. The acquisition of AdvisorStream is the latest example of Broadridge growing our wealth management business by expanding our core offerings for clients."

"When we created AdvisorStream, we set out to help advisors grow by solving the challenge of connecting with clients, building trust and credibility by leveraging technology for better communications," said Kevin Mulhern, CEO of AdvisorStream. "Becoming part of Broadridge will allow us to deliver our advisor solutions to a broader client set and enhance the effectiveness of our platform as we bring a premium omni-channel solution to wealth firms and advisors of all stripes globally."

Alantra, a global mid-market investment banking specialist, was AdvisorStream's sole financial advisor on the transaction.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations

Broadridge Financial Solutions

+1 516-472-5129

[email protected]

Media:

Tina Wadhwa

Broadridge Financial Solutions

+1 212-973-6164

[email protected]

Ragul Chari

AdvisorStream

+1 718 362-3048

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

