Broadridge Launches Next-Generation Digital Asset Capabilities for Canadian Wealth Management Firms

Unified platform will accelerate adoption of crypto currencies and tokenized assets in Canada

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced the launch of its next-generation digital asset platform for wealth management enabling all Canadian wealth managers to accelerate their offering of crypto currencies and other tokenized assets.

"Digital assets are increasingly becoming a part of a diversified portfolio, and Canadian wealth managers need a way to support tokenization," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "The Broadridge digital asset solution delivers a streamlined and integrated suite of capabilities built upon the scale and functional depth of our existing solutions. By simplifying complexity behind the scenes, we are creating a streamlined front-end experience for our clients that will accelerate digital adoption in Canada."

Broadridge's Integrated digital asset capabilities include:

Support for crypto currencies as well as tokenized real-world assets , including equities, funds, and private or alternative investments

, including equities, funds, and private or alternative investments Support for both advisor-driven and self-directed models

Unified client experience with integrated disclosure and governance capabilities to support full regulatory compliance across all digital asset activities

support full regulatory compliance across all activities Fully integrated wallets and institutional-grade custody, with omnibus/segregated wallet and multi-custody capabilities

with omnibus/segregated and multi-custody capabilities Robust connectivity to exchanges and asset managers

Designed to help Canadian wealth management firms meet rising investor demand, the new capabilities unify traditional and digital assets within a single operating model. The platform enables firms to deliver a seamless client experience across trading, custody, asset servicing, communications, and proxy voting, all through one integrated environment. The Broadridge platform includes a growing ecosystem of partners - including Galaxy for wallet capabilities and a multi-custody model, including Anchorage / Tetra, with interoperability to additional custodians.

"A growing segment of Canadian investors and advisors want access to digital assets," said Bill Packham, President and CEO of Aviso. "We're pleased to see Broadridge continuing to adapt to the evolving marketplace with innovative platform solutions enabling financial institutions and advisors to expand the range of investment opportunities available to their clients."

As digital assets become an increasingly important part of investor portfolios, wealth managers face a practical challenge: how to support them without creating operational silos or a fragmented client experience. Broadridge's platform has solved that challenge by taking out the complexity of digital asset processing behind the scenes, enabling wealth managers to deliver a streamlined front-end experience across the full investment landscape.

This announcement underscores Broadridge's role in the adoption of digital assets across the financial services landscape in Canada and globally. Building on its industry-leading role in tokenizing more than US$8 Trillion in assets per month, Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset post-trade infrastructure, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

Broadridge Contacts:

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.