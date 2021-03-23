Broadridge Partners with AccessFintech to Transform Resolution of Settlement Fails

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has partnered with AccessFintech to deliver a new Strategic Gateway for Settlement Workflow that offers efficiencies in resolving multi-party settlement fails. The solution is powered by Broadridge's industry-leading post-trade platforms and data, and incorporates AccessFintech's cloud-based operations workflow model. As a result, banks, broker-dealers, prime brokerages and custodians can achieve transformational benefits that include cost savings, reduction of operational risk, expedited resolution of settlement fails, and a seamless experience for their buyside clients.

"The volatility in the securities market over the past year highlighted the industry's need for a more efficient settlement process that promotes market liquidity," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "Broadridge's partnership with AccessFintech aims to bridge operational gaps that currently exist in multi-party exception management with a collaborative approach, providing the sell-side with consistent, quality data and an automated workflow. Our latest investment demonstrates Broadridge's continued commitment to driving efficiency across the industry through an enhanced post-trade processing experience and simplified technology, including a consistent API framework."

In the current market environment, the process of resolving settlement failures is manual, involving offline and time-consuming channels such as email, phone calls and chats between multiple counterparties. This leads to greater operational risk, inefficiency, a challenging user experience, and regulatory non-compliance under the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) requirements expected by February 2022. By enabling a global network of participants to easily share data with multiple counterparties on one platform, the Strategic Gateway for Settlement Workflow ensures high-quality and consistent data, seamless onboarding, and transforms clients' ability to compare data automatically and resolve settlement exceptions efficiently.

"In today's banking environment, clients demand inventive yet robust solutions that can help reduce their costs and eliminate excessive complexity," said Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech. "We are excited to partner with Broadridge, as we believe clients of both firms will benefit from a much-improved experience in multi-party workflow management and exception resolution. Further, we look forward to working together on other new solutions to create a more powerful and innovative ecosystem for the market."

About AccessFintech

AccessFintech uses technology to evolve the financial industry operating model. Its aim is to transform the model to drive control, transparency, efficiency and collaboration across the whole financial ecosystem. The company has a self-service ethos, where risk is mutualized, and there is better, more enlightened decision-making across organizations and functions. It was founded in 2015 by a team of financial industry veterans with proven experience, creativity and expertise in driving efficiency and solving problems in the context of the global capital markets. AccessFintech has created and operates a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed in such a way that clients can quickly and easily adopt the service without significant resource allocation, enabling firms to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed. For further information, please go to AccessFintech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

