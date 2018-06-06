Broadridge Partners with StatPro to Deliver Comprehensive Performance Analytics

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global fintech leader, today announced a new strategic partnership with StatPro Group, the leading provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry. This partnership enhances the existing Broadridge Performance Reporting platform, which allows clients to receive customized daily performance calculations and is another example of how Broadridge is delivering real business value through technology-driven solutions.

The strategic partnership with StatPro provides comprehensive analytics for alternative and traditional asset managers working to meet an increased demand for performance measurement, attribution and risk analytics. StatPro's cloud-based performance and risk platform will streamline the analytics process through automating the upload of client portfolio data into the system, triggering performance calculations instantaneously and making results available for download to Broadridge's data warehouse to support the investment process and client reporting.

"As Broadridge expands its investment management capabilities for its growing base of asset management clients, we are investing in partnerships that we believe will provide the analytics and tools our client base requires," said Eric Bernstein, head of Broadridge's asset management solutions. "With its connections to index data providers and aggregators, StatPro will help provide data we believe will add significant value to our clients. Our shared goal is to save time for asset managers so they can focus on generating returns and serving their clients."

"StatPro firmly believes that as the asset management industry matures and competition intensifies, asset managers will turn to the best platform providers for comprehensive services," said Justin Wheatley, CEO at StatPro. "Broadridge has proved itself to be a leading provider in this market and we are proud to partner with them to provide their clients with our full range of portfolio analytics ranging from performance measurement to risk management tools, including complex fixed income analysis using StatPro Revolution: our super-scalable cloud-based portfolio analytics platform."

The transition to StatPro is already in progress for existing Broadridge performance clients and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), the $4 billion global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About StatPro

StatPro is a global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions for the investment community. The Group's cloud-based platform provides vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk, and compliance. This multi-asset class analytics platform helps StatPro's clients increase assets under management, improve client service, meet tough regulations and reduce costs.

The Group's integrated and global data coverage includes over 3.2 million securities such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, FX rates, futures, options, OTCs, sector classifications and much else besides. StatPro also covers most families of benchmarks including MSCI, FTSE, Russell, NASDAQ and the open source Freedom Index.

StatPro has grown its Annualized Recurring Revenue from less than £1 million in 1999 to around £53 million at the end of December 2017. The Group has operations in Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia, and Australia, with hundreds of clients in 39 countries around the world. Approximately 80% of recurring revenues are generated outside the UK. StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.

