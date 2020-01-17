Broadridge Schedules Webcast And Investor Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2020 Results On January 31, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter and the six months ended December 31, 2019 on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 31, 2020, to discuss the results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020. Tim Gokey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through February 14, 2020, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10138565 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 passcode: 10138565 for international callers.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

(516) 472-5129

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

(212) 918-6966

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

