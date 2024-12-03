Broadridge Tailored Shareholder Report Solution Wins Nicsa NOVA Innovation in Operations Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicsa, a prominent asset and wealth management industry association, awarded its 2024 NOVA "Innovation in Operations" award to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), for its Tailored Shareholder Reports solution designed to address complexities introduced by the SEC's TSR ruling, which came into effect in July 2024. The awards recognize best-in-class initiatives, technologies and leadership in the asset and wealth management industry.

"Since the Tailored Shareholder Reports rule took effect in July 2024, Broadridge's solution has empowered 342 fund companies by processing more than 14,000 CUSIPs, delivering more than 140 million emails and executing approximately 57 million mailings," said Jane Kirkland, Head of Mutual Fund Regulatory Communications at Broadridge. "This industry recognition underscores Broadridge's commitment to being the trusted and transformative partner for shareholder communications."

Broadridge's end-to-end solution for funds and fund administrators offers composition, iXBRL tagging, SEC-compliant layered web hosting, and comprehensive SEC filings, along with a personalized communication experience for fund investors that efficiently combines and delivers TSRs just for the funds and share classes investors hold within their accounts.

Far more than a simple redesign, the SEC's requirements demanded intricate summarized disclosures aimed at helping individual investors better understand and manage their mutual fund and ETF investments with greater clarity and transparency. In addition, Broadridge's solution facilitated effective oversight of the regulatory reporting process by incorporating robust workflow and approval capabilities

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Nicsa

Nicsa is a not-for-profit trade association striving to connect all facets of the global asset and wealth management industry in order to develop, share, and advance leading practices. For over sixty years, Nicsa has promoted a collaborative environment where members come together to help strategically address the industry's most vital issues.

