Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global fintech leader, and Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, have entered into an agreement to provide detailed retirement investment data to asset managers in an effort to further strengthen their ability to identify and prioritize advisor and consultant sales opportunities.

The agreement to include Morningstar's retirement data further extends Broadridge's offering of unique and value-added insight for the asset management industry. Broadridge's analytics offerings for all segments of the retirement market will be enhanced with Morningstar's RightPond retirement investment data and expertise related to product mappings, performance and risk ratings. Broadridge's solutions, powered by Morningstar data, enable wholesalers to identify the 10,000+ advisors that specialize in the retirement business, and can provide more clarity into non-mutual fund assets held in large retirement plans.

"The retirement business continues to be a major opportunity for asset managers, but advisor product specialization and investment product shifts have changed the landscape significantly in recent years," said Frank Polefrone, senior vice president of Broadridge's mutual funds data and analytics business. "The combination of Morningstar data and Broadridge's analytics solutions provides fund firms with the technology and precise information to pursue their best possible client opportunities. This is another example of how we're working with clients to deliver real business value through data-driven solutions."

Broadridge's business intelligence and analytics capabilities help Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) sales teams identify advisors that specialize in retirement plans and prioritize the ideal opportunities for their products. Broadridge also helps institutional asset managers identify product opportunities for large private defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

"Due to an increased specialization in the retirement market, asset managers and advisors are demanding advanced data and insights. We are excited to meet that demand and be the fuel to Broadridge's analytical platform to help investors achieve their financial retirement goals," said Scott Burns, Morningstar's head of data and research products.

Morningstar acquired RightPond in 2016, combining retirement data with performance and attribute data to give asset managers and advisors a broader picture of where to invest clients' assets. Morningstar gathers and curates data on plans that include corporate retirement plans, pensions, health and welfare plans, public pension funds, foundations, endowments and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), the $4 billion global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than $201 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2018. The company has operations in 27 countries.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Luongo

Prosek Partners

mluongo@prosek.com

+1 646-396-0966

Sasha Bigda

Morningstar

sasha.bigda@morningstar.com

+1 312-244-7493

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-teams-up-with-morningstar-to-offer-asset-managers-retirement-plan-investment-data-300641676.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.broadridge.com

