Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Feb 04, 2026, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at two upcoming investor events. One event will include a fireside chat with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.
UBS Financial Services Conference – Miami, Florida
Fireside Chat: February 9, 2026, at 8:50 AM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer
Bank of America Financial Services Conference – Miami, Florida
February 10, 2026
Company Host: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, will host individual investor meetings
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.
