Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at two upcoming investor events. One event will include a fireside chat with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

UBS Financial Services Conference – Miami, Florida

Fireside Chat: February 9, 2026, at 8:50 AM Eastern Time

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Bank of America Financial Services Conference – Miami, Florida

February 10, 2026

Company Host: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, will host individual investor meetings

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.