Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

News provided by

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Feb 04, 2026, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at two upcoming investor events. One event will include a fireside chat with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

UBS Financial Services Conference – Miami, Florida
Fireside Chat: February 9, 2026, at 8:50 AM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Bank of America Financial Services Conference – Miami, Florida
February 10, 2026
Company Host: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, will host individual investor meetings

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investor Relations
[email protected] 

Media Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Broadridge Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Broadridge Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2025 of its fiscal year...
Broadridge Appoints Trish Mosconi and Chris Perry to its Board of Directors

Broadridge Appoints Trish Mosconi and Chris Perry to its Board of Directors

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trish Mosconi and Christopher...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics