Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

May 27, 2026, 17:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at two upcoming investor events. One of these events will include a fireside chat with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – New York City
June 2, 2026
Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings

RBC Financial Technology Conference – New York City
June 9, 2026, at 1:45 PM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Doug DeSchutter, President, Investor Communication Solutions

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. 

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com

Investor Relations
[email protected]                                                      

Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

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