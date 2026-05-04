Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Achieves 268% Year Over Year Growth in April

April 2026 ADV of $368 billion, Highlighting Continued Institutional Adoption of Tokenized Settlement

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) processed an average of $368 billion in daily repo transactions during April, with volumes totaling nearly $8 trillion. The daily average is a 268% increase year-over-year and a nearly 4% increase from March, reflecting sustained institutional adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement and the growing role of distributed ledger technology in modernizing funding and collateral markets.

"DLR is demonstrating how tokenization can operate at scale within core market infrastructure," said Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "With DLR, we are expanding into new liquidity management use cases and integrating digital and traditional assets within a single framework, while maintaining the resilience and trust required in regulated markets."

DLR enables the settlement of repo transactions on distributed ledger infrastructure, supporting intraday and sponsored repo while facilitating efficient, real-time collateral mobility across counterparties. By integrating on- and off-chain activity within existing trading and post-trade environments, DLR helps firms improve capital efficiency and liquidity management without requiring parallel platforms or duplicative workflows.

This foundation is being introduced into broader market use cases, including Broadridge's strategic investment in HQLAX, a leading provider of digital collateral mobility solutions, in April. The investment aligns with Broadridge's broader commitment to modernizing market workflows where there are clear, high-value use cases like collateral mobility, enabling more efficient, real-time movement of assets across global securities finance markets.

As digital and traditional markets converge, institutions are prioritizing infrastructure that supports both seamlessly. Broadridge is extending its digital asset capabilities across trading, financing, settlement, and governance, helping clients modernize market infrastructure while maintaining operational consistency, regulatory alignment, and institutional-grade performance at scale. To learn more, visit Broadridge's DLR.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $365 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.