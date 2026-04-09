Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Achieves 392% Year Over Year Growth; Processes $8 Trillion in March

March 2026 ADV up 392% YOY, Highlighting the Rapid Adoption of Tokenized Settlement

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) processed an average of $354 billion in daily repo transactions during March, with volumes totaling nearly $8 trillion. The daily average is a 392% increase year-over-year, building on the robust institutional adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement at scale and indicative of expanded use cases of tokenization activities.

"As use cases, participants, and volumes expand, DLR is playing a leading role in the future of repo and capital markets," said Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "Broadridge is committed to extending its capabilities across digital trading, collateral, and settlement ecosystems to reduce operational friction and improve margins for participants."

Broadridge's latest whitepaper with Finadium found that intraday DLR can improve balance sheet efficiency for participants by reducing the need for external funding or redeploying capital for other business uses. The analysis uncovered that a 15% use of intraday DLR could reduce intraday liquidity buffer needs by 8-17%, proving the transformative potential of distributed ledger technology applications.

As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise. To learn more about DLR, the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, visit Broadridge's DLR.

Building on the strong momentum of DLR and its industry-leading role in tokenizing $8 trillion in assets per month, as well as the broader adoption of tokenized settlement, Broadridge is advancing a comprehensive strategy to accelerate digital asset innovation across financial services. Broadridge supports a growing range of capabilities, including on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset post-trade infrastructure, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping traditional financial institutions unlock the next era of digital asset investing.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.