Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Platform Processes $368 Billion in Average Daily Trade Volumes in November

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform processed an average of $368 billion in daily repo transactions during November, with volumes totaling $7.4 trillion. The daily average is a 466% increase during the same month in 2024, recognizing of the growth in tokenization activities within capital markets.

"Tokenization has moved from concept to real-world transformation, redefining the future of global capital markets," said Horacio Barakat, Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "With platforms like DLR operating at institution scale, we're unlocking new levels of efficiency, liquidity, and investor access. This convergence of innovation and rapid adoption is positioning tokenization to create a foundational shift in how markets operate."

With innovation and market momentum pushing tokenization into its next phase, institutions are increasingly relying on trusted infrastructure partners to guide this transformation. Broadridge is proud to be helping unlock new opportunities across global capital markets as the industry works to connect traditional and digital financial ecosystems. To learn more, please visit Broadridge's DLR platform.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

