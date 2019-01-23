BroadRiver Asset Management Expands Senior Executive Team

Tony Acquadro Joins Firm as Senior Director, Global Business Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BroadRiver Asset Management, L.P., a leading investment manager of life settlements and other non-capital-markets assets, announced today that Tony Acquadro has joined the firm as Senior Director of Global Business Development.

Tony will leverage the firm's expertise in accessing and structuring non-correlated cash flows from life-contingent assets and longevity risk to launch BroadRiver's newest offerings in non-capital markets asset classes.

Tony has extensive experience in marketing, operations and trading across a variety of asset classes, including algorithmic equity trading, mutual funds, fixed income securities and life-contingent assets. Throughout his career, he has held business development and sales positions with asset managers serving institutional investors and high-net-worth family offices, including as a Vice-President at Morgan Stanley in Washington, D.C, National Vice President/Head of Sales and Distribution for ProFunds, and Managing Director and Investment Committee Member at specialized wealth management firms.

Prior to joining BroadRiver, Tony was CEO of a quant-based hedge fund investment advisor. Tony is currently vice president and a member of the board of directors of the Hedge Fund Association in New York.

"Cultivating long-lasting partnerships and fostering the existing relationships we have with our Limited Partners is vital to our success" noted BroadRiver co-CEO Philip Siller. "Tony brings years of quantitative and relationship building experience to the organization."

"Having successfully closed our third life-settlements fund this past September, we are thrilled to have Tony assist us in showcasing our expanded investment lineup to existing and potential clients," added BroadRiver co-CEO Andrew Plevin.

About BroadRiver Asset Management

BroadRiver seeks to provide clients with exposure to assets that have compelling risk-adjusted returns, low volatility and negligible correlation to financial markets. BroadRiver's highly selective approach to asset selection is underpinned by proprietary analytics and a deep commitment to research, resulting in carefully structured portfolios with strong, predictable cash flows. The firm currently oversees $1.4 billion in assets under management.

For more information, please visit www.broadrivercap.com.

SOURCE BroadRiver Asset Management, L.P.