BROAD's recently launched low-carbon stainless steel Holon Building is reshaping the world's architectural sector

CHANGSHA, China, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the BROAD "Holon Technology Conference" held in Changsha , BROAD Group launched the world's first low-carbon stainless steel building – the Holon Building, which is featured by modular design, production, transportation and installation, and 100% factory prefabrication. By revolutionary changing the material and construction method of traditional concrete buildings, which has greatly enhanced the industrialization degree of the construction sector, BROAD has made itself the world's first company that truly "build buildings like cars".

Holon Technology, Build Buildings Like Cars

The prefabrication rate and the assembly rate of BROAD Holon Building are both 100%, reaching the world's ultra-advanced level. The Holon Building does not use concrete, scaffolding or formwork, nor it produces any construction waste. Its structural components, walls and windows, MEP, intelligent control system, and furnishing are all installed and debugged in the factory, and then transported at the size of a 40HQ container, enabling low cost and barrier-free worldwide transportation, triggering fundamental revolution in the construction industry.

The factory production of BROAD Holon Building is 20+ times more efficient than on-site construction, and the quantity of workers can be reduced by more than 70%, greatly reducing labor costs and improving capital turnover.

Holon Building is not only fast to be built, safe, earthquake-resistant, low-carbon and environmentally friendly, but is also extremely comfortable to live in. It is built in strict accordance with 20 comfort standards, covering cleanness, quiet, thermal, air and other aspects. The whole building is also pre-installed with a three-stage filtration fresh air system, making indoor air 100 times cleaner than outdoor air, saving the trouble to clean dust for over a month.

The Low-carbon Holon Building, A Locomotive of Global Carbon Neutrality

According to the United Nations Environment Program, about half of the world's carbon emissions come from buildings. The key to reduce building carbon emissions lies in improving building durability and thermal insulation, thus to increase the service life of buildings and reduce energy consumption. BROAD Holon Building is constructed of stainless steel and has a life span of many years. When its life ends, the stainless steel can be recycled. The exterior wall of Holon building uses 22 cm of rockwool for thermal insulation, which is equivalent to a concrete wall with a thickness of 9 m, and the exterior sunshade and interior thermal shade, 3-pane or 4-pane glass windows and fresh air heat recovery system also contribute to reduce energy consumption by 80% to 90% , equivalenting to 200kg/m² of carbon reduction per year.

Holon Building is an integrated product of BROAD Group's 33 years of experience in machinery, vacuum, thermal engineering, fluids, materials, sensing and intelligent control. It boasts the largest scientific research investment and the highest level of comfort in the world. Holon Building is perfectly suitable for residences, and also ideal for hospitals, schools, hotels, skyscrapers, and super luxury mansions.

Stainless Steel B-CORE Slab, the Secret Weapon of Holon Building

The main material of Holon Building, the B-CORE Slab, is composed of two stainless steel plates held together with an array of extremely thin core tubes through a 1100ºC copper brazing process. Its strength is dozens of times stronger than that of stainless steel of the same quality and can effectively enhance the ability to resist earthquake and typhoon.

"The original aspiration of BROAD to develop the B-CORE Slab is to increase the strength of materials, reduce steel consumption and carbon emissions in the construction process." said Li Shun, deputy general manager of BROAD Holon Co., Ltd. "If 4 tons of carbon steel is needed to realize a certain strength, we will only need 1 ton of B-CORE Slab for the same, while stainless steel is 95 times more corrosion resistant than carbon steel and has a longer service life."

B-CORE slab is an original invention of BROAD with the investment of thousands of people and more than 8 billion yuan over 12 years. It is the result of experiments of 5 technical models and over 100 kinds of high-temperature resistant materials. B-CORE Slab has been patented in 63 countries.

The Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon delivered his best wishes for the event via video. He stated:"since its establishment in 2009, BROAD Group has made great progress in developing the innovative concept of Holon Building. I believe this concept will prevail in the future because it meets the needs of the development of zero carbon era. BROAD Group has developed a new business model. It's an incredible technology to build 11 floors a day. I am not only impressed by the building speed, but also impressed by the energy conservation and many years' Lifespan of the building. Today, China is leading the world with its advanced high technology, such as the Holon Building of BROAD Group. "

