Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) Acquires Digital Food Service Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) ("Broadside" or the "Company") has acquired Potential Engine, LLC, the digital food service platform of Byte to Bite Industries, Inc. ("Byte to Bite") from Byte to Bite's senior secured noteholders, including Byte to Bite's digital infrastructure, intellectual property assets and interlocking digital restaurant brand portfolio operated under the Cheebo Hollywood umbrella.

In the last four years and prior to acquisition, this platform has successfully launched, monitored, and marketed 50+ unique digital restaurant brands across 2,000+ digital storefronts serviced from 10+ kitchens in the Greater Los Angeles area and has generated almost one million orders and over $25 million in lifetime sales.

Broadside's mission is to deploy the platform globally to drive omni-channel revenues for restaurant chains, sports stadiums, hotels, resorts, cruise ships and stand-alone operators.

The Company's vision is to further develop this unique combination of interlocking brands and digital infrastructure into a full-fledged AI-based ecosystem to empower both food service operators and their customers worldwide and lead them into the next generation of the digital age.

As part of this transaction, Broadside has appointed a new management team, relaunched its corporate website at www.broadsideenterprises.com and will work towards bringing its filings current with OTC Markets and then uplisting to the OTCQB.

Additional information about Broadside can be found in the Company's reports and filings at www.OTCMarkets.com.

About Broadside Enterprises, Inc.:

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) is a publicly traded company in the next generation digital hospitality business.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at http://www.OTCMarkets.com.

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

