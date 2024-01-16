Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) Acquires Digital Food Service Platform

News provided by

Broadside Enterprises, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) ("Broadside" or the "Company") has acquired Potential Engine, LLC, the digital food service platform of Byte to Bite Industries, Inc. ("Byte to Bite") from Byte to Bite's senior secured noteholders, including Byte to Bite's digital infrastructure, intellectual property assets and interlocking digital restaurant brand portfolio operated under the Cheebo Hollywood umbrella. 

In the last four years and prior to acquisition, this platform has successfully launched, monitored, and marketed 50+ unique digital restaurant brands across 2,000+ digital storefronts serviced from 10+ kitchens in the Greater Los Angeles area and has generated almost one million orders and over $25 million in lifetime sales.

Broadside's mission is to deploy the platform globally to drive omni-channel revenues for restaurant chains, sports stadiums, hotels, resorts, cruise ships and stand-alone operators.

The Company's vision is to further develop this unique combination of interlocking brands and digital infrastructure into a full-fledged AI-based ecosystem to empower both food service operators and their customers worldwide and lead them into the next generation of the digital age.

As part of this transaction, Broadside has appointed a new management team, relaunched its corporate website at www.broadsideenterprises.com and will work towards bringing its filings current with OTC Markets and then uplisting to the OTCQB.

Additional information about Broadside can be found in the Company's reports and filings at www.OTCMarkets.com.

About Broadside Enterprises, Inc.:

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) is a publicly traded company in the next generation digital hospitality business.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at http://www.OTCMarkets.com.

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

Contact:    Investor Relations

                  [email protected]

                 +1 (787) 507 5724

SOURCE Broadside Enterprises, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.