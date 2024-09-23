Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) Invites Influencers and Creators to Dish Up the Next Big Thing in Food Delivery

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE), trailblazers of the digital restaurant scene and purveyors of gourmet meals on demand, is putting out the call to entrepreneurial social media tastemakers and content creators: Let's cook up the next wave of delivery-first food brands that'll have Southern California buzzing.

"Forget the hype and the algorithms. At the end of the day, the food has to be epic. It has to be crave-worthy, consistently delicious, and delivered fast. We're talking real food, real flavors, real hustle," states Alan Moore, CEO of Broadside.

The team has the credentials to back it up: Over the past six years, they've built, launched and actually cooked over fifty digital brands and served over 1,000,000 food deliveries. Broadside's Hollywood location hours are expanding to 6 am - 4 am daily and the Company is launching new 24/7 kitchens in Downtown Los Angeles in a brand new state-of-the-art 30-kitchen facility. Prime location? Check. Downtown, the Arts District, USC, and K Town are all within easy reach.

Ken Scott, Chief Development Officer of Broadside, adds, "We've got the kitchens, the space to create killer content, a culinary team that's ready to roll, and a delivery network that's dialed in. Launching a food brand is no joke, but we make it easy. We're here to collaborate with creators and turn their followers into a feast, building authentic brands that reflect their vibe and connect with their community. LA's the epicenter of the entertainment world. Everyone's hungry for what's next. Reach out and let's serve it up."

About Broadside Enterprises, Inc.:

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) is a publicly traded company at the forefront of the next generation digital hospitality industry.

