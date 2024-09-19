Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) Launching Ground-Breaking 24/7 Food Delivery Ecosystem at New State-of-the-Art Facility in Massive Downtown Los Angeles Marketplace

Company seeks partnerships with growth-oriented local, regional and national restaurant brands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE), a leading innovator in the digital restaurant space and provider of gourmet meals on demand, today announced the October launch of a ground-breaking 24/7 food delivery ecosystem at a new state-of-the-art 30-kitchen facility in downtown Los Angeles.

The facility will serve as the base for a new operating model which will combine new franchise and brand partnerships with Broadside's proven digital brand platform which includes such hits as Stoned + Hungry, Welder's Grilled Cheese and LA Greens.

"We are operators who have cooked and delivered over a million orders driven by quality and consistency," said Alan Moore, CEO of Broadside. "In addition to operating kitchens and licensing brands, we also provide a state-of-the art location coupled with a full suite of services in terms of third- and first-party delivery, digital storefront management, catering, logistics, driver interface and support, bag handoff, reporting and analytics."

"Downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, USC and the Arts District provide a huge potential for food delivery for the right brands," stated Ken Scott, Chief Development Officer of Broadside. "We will grow by finding and partnering with growth-orientated local establishments as well as major regional and national franchises. Having access to many separate kitchens in a single facility will also allow us to provide customers with specialty food categories such as Vegan, Gluten-Free and Kosher."

About Broadside Enterprises, Inc.:

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) is a publicly traded company at the forefront of the next generation digital hospitality industry. Learn more at https://www.broadsideenterprises.com/ and https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRSE/overview

