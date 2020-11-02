Broadstone Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or about November 2, 2020

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 30,000,000 units completed on September 15, 2020 and the partial exercise of the over-allotment option of 530,301 units completed on October 14, 2020 (the "Offering") may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about November 2, 2020. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSN.U", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "BSN" and "BSN WS," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus its search on fundamentally sound but stressed businesses in the UK and Europe.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

