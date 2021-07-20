Broadstreet HEOR And Sprout Health Solutions Publish New Research That Reinforces Complex Treatment Burden For Hemophilia A

The study, "Preferences and health-related quality of life related to disease and treatment features for patients with hemophilia A in a Canadian general population sample" , was sponsored by Hoffmann-LaRoche Limited (Roche Canada), and is of particular relevance given the emergence of products with subcutaneous delivery of essential blood clotting medicine. The research shows a preference for a subcutaneous therapy compared to intravenous treatment, and that preference was also evident in qualitative research with patients and caregivers.

"Our findings were consistent with similar studies in other disease states that show preference for subcutaneous injection versus infusion," said Karissa Johnston, PhD, Principal and Scientific Director at Broadstreet HEOR and lead author of the paper. "Additionally, there were a number of noteworthy observations from the qualitative research executed to inform the survey development, including the prevalence of significant psychological and physical difficulties for patients and caregivers related to prophylaxis or on-demand intravenous infusions."

Broadstreet HEOR partnered with Sprout Health Solutions to conduct in-depth interviews of adults with hemophilia and caregivers of children/adolescents with hemophilia. The interviews were used to ensure the survey tools accurately reflected specific disease and treatment burdens faced by hemophilia A patients.

"Our conversations with patients and caregivers reinforced the onerous treatment process with infusion therapy that poses a daily psychological and process burden marked by emotional stress, decreased quality of life and non-adherence," said Lina Eliasson, PhD, Partner at Sprout Health Solutions.

Dr. Eliasson noted the qualitative research revealed a strain on caregiver/child relationships caused by the difficult infusion regimen that required frequent and often painful procedures. "It was also apparent that real-world treatment by infusion does not necessarily translate to fewer bleeding episodes, in contrast to what many hematologists believe."

According to Dr. Johnston, the data suggests that subcutaneous treatments offer improvements in treatment ease and convenience, and further research with patient samples is warranted.

About Broadstreet HEOR

Broadstreet Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) creates custom, evidence-based solutions for value and access questions across a drug product life cycle, delivered with novel, elegant data visualizations. They build and execute plans for healthcare stakeholders based on economic modeling and evidence of value for medicines, from early clinical development, through clinical trials, launch and patent expiry. www.broadstreetheor.com

About Sprout Health Solutions

Sprout is a specialist consultancy of experts in behavior science and health outcomes who design and deliver person-centered strategies and programs for improved health and regulatory success worldwide. Their two divisions, Sprout Health Outcomes and Sprout Behaviour Change, work synergistically to provide effective solutions for pharma, biotech and digital health partners. www.sprout-hs.com

