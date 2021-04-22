BroadStreet Partners Names Ken Kirk Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadStreet Partners, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ken Kirk as Chief Executive Officer. Rick Miley, the founder and current CEO of BroadStreet will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

Rick Miley said, "Ken has an extensive background in our industry and he was immediately attracted to BroadStreet's unique investment model when he joined us. Ken has been instrumental in our expansion and he has worked closely with our agency leaders to optimize their growth and development." Ken joined BroadStreet in 2013, and in 2017 he was promoted to President.

Ken said, "When Rick started BroadStreet he went to market with a fresh alternative to traditional independent agency perpetuation. BroadStreet offers entrepreneurial agency leaders a true partnership model: a solution that builds agency value, respects our partners' autonomy, retains talented colleagues and lays the foundation for future agency leadership. Rick's continued involvement is critical to our evolution, and he will continue to be a leader in developing new partnerships and expanding the co-ownership model."

Ken's appointment to CEO is the implementation of a long-term succession plan at BroadStreet. Previously, he was the regional president of a large national brokerage, and prior to that, he was CEO, and owner, of his own independent insurance agency. Ken has extensive experience in agency operations and strategy as well as sourcing, negotiating and integrating agency mergers and acquisitions.

"The opportunities ahead of us are tremendous. I look forward to continuing the work with our colleagues and co-owners for sustainable long-term success," Ken said.

BroadStreet Partners is an insurance brokerage holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with 25 Core agency partners operating out of over 300 offices across the country. BroadStreet's unique co-ownership model has created ownership opportunities for more than 350 agency professionals. BroadStreet Partners is the 14th largest insurance brokerage in the United States.

