Broadtree Announces Acquisition of Sayres and Associates, Leading Defense Contractor

Founded to support U.S. Navy shipbuilding programs, Sayres and Associates has grown over the years to provide exceptional C4I, industrial security, and fleet training services to national security customers. Joel Willett, a former CIA Officer and National Security Council staff member, was recently named president and CEO of Sayres and Associates.

"Sayres and Associates is beyond excited to begin this next chapter. In partnership with Broadtree, we will have the resources, energy, and experience we need to add even more value to our customers. This acquisition is a tremendous opportunity for growth, and we look forward to expanding our best-in class customer experience to new customers with critical national security missions." said Willett.

Broadtree Managing Partner, Brad Batten added: "John Sayres built a fantastic business, known for its past performance and quality customer delivery. We are excited to partner with John, Joel, and the rest of the Sayres and Associates management team to build a preeminent middle-market contractor."

The company will retain its deep bench of senior leadership in its lines of business. Kevin Darnell will serve as president of naval systems, Steve Lorentzen will serve as president of maritime operations, and Hank Miranda will serve as senior vice president of intelligence & security.

Sayres and Associates will serve as a platform to build a high value services provider focused on customer delivery for the Federal Government. The company is actively seeking to acquire additional businesses that have a strategic customer and capability fit. This acquisition is part of an ongoing effort for Broadtree to serve the defense and national security markets. Sayres represents the 12th portfolio company for the larger Broadtree team, and its fourth focused on government contracting. Moore and Van Allen provided legal support to Broadtree, and Elliot Davis and NextFed provided transaction advisory services.

Broadtree Partners is a group of entrepreneurial investors focused on providing capital and operating resources to small businesses looking to scale. Broadtree's unique executive-in-residence approach allows owners to smoothly exit their companies and seamlessly change leadership while preserving their legacy; and also to further accelerate growth by bringing operational and financial resources to founder-led teams. Broadtree's team of operators work closely with owners throughout the transaction process and transition to running the day-to-day operations after an acquisition. Broadtree's goal is to fuel stable, long-term growth while preserving the company's core values. Learn more at www.broadtreepartners.com.

