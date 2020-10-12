Broadtree Partners Acquires Seanair Machine Co. Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadtree Partners LLC ("Broadtree"), a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Seanair Machine Co. Inc, ("Seanair" or the "Company,") a family-run, 63-year-old manufacturer of OEM precision machined parts for the aerospace industry. The acquisition was completed in strategic partnership with AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions I, LP and supported by Live Oak Bank ("LOB"). AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions I, LP is an affiliate of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

Founded in 1957, Seanair has a strong history of innovation, producing high-quality precision parts for the aerospace industry. The Company produces structural parts, flight controls, material handling, ground support, fuel systems, landing gears, wing structure parts, removable panels, and weapon-delivery components. Seanair's long body of work includes the A-6 Intruder, EA-6B Prowler, E-2C Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, F-14 Tomcat, the Lunar Module, C-130 Hercules, F-16 Viper, F22 Raptor, U2 Dragon Lady, SH-60 Sea Hawk, V-22 Osprey and several classified programs. Based in Farmingdale, New York, the Company produces high-quality components in support of operational readiness and force projection of the US Armed Forces and their allies throughout the world.

Avi Das, who previously led Strategy & Corporate Development for Tata Group, has been appointed CEO of the Company, which will be rebranded as Seanair, LLC. Current owners Laura Abel Nawrocki and Thomas Nawrocki will continue to support Seanair's high-quality operations and provide meaningful leadership and guidance in the growth of the new company as outside consultants.

"Broadtree is excited to continue the Seanair legacy. The Nawrockis have created an impressive company, and we look forward to building on a strong foundation," said Johannes Zwick, Managing Partner at Broadtree. "We're also happy to partner with AEI to further accelerate growth and continue to drive excellence in manufacturing and customer service."

"Seanair is a great company with an inspiring history and an exciting future," said Mr. Das of Seanair. "I look forward to working closely with Laura, Tom, the entire Seanair family and AEI, our strategic partner. Together, we are well positioned to usher in a new era of excellence and growth in this hidden gem."

"We are proud of Seanair and its accomplishments. We are looking forward to seeing it soar and achieve great success under Avi's leadership," said Laura and Tom Nawrocki, the current owners.

"AEI is proud to partner with Seanair, a family-owned business that has both an established track record as well as a reputation for excellence in our target markets," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "With the backing of an impressive group, including Tom, Laura, Avi and the Broadtree team, we are confident that the Company will have the resources to achieve its next stages of growth."

Moore & VanAllen served as legal advisor to Broadtree and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to AEI. Mr. Kenneth S. Magida, ESQ served as the legal advisor to Seanair.

About Broadtree Partners

Broadtree Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a lower-middle market PE firm with an operator-centric model. Broadtree's unique executive-in-residence approach allows owners to either smoothly exit their companies and seamlessly change leadership while preserving their legacy; or to bring operational and financial resources to a founder-led team to further accelerate growth. Broadtree's team of operators and entrepreneurs work very closely with owners throughout the transaction process and transition to running the day-to-day operations after an acquisition. Broadtree seeks to partner with business owners and entrepreneurs to provide operational resources and institutional capital to transform and grow founder-owned businesses in the lower-middle market. Broadtree's goal is to fuel stable, long-term growth while preserving the company's core values.

Learn more at www.broadtreepartners.com

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets.

Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

About Live Oak Bank

Live Oak Bank is a direct bank headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. The bank specializes in originating business loans that are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) to companies in 16 specific industries.

Learn more at www.liveoakbank.com

