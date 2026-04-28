Broadtree Partners Announces $240 Million Multi-Asset Continuation Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadtree Partners, LLC ("Broadtree"), a premier lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in providing first institutional capital and operating resources to North America-based services businesses through control investments, announced the successful closing of a multi-asset continuation fund (the "Continuation Fund") with approximately $240 million of total commitments. The Continuation Fund closed in March 2026 and was formed to provide shareholder liquidity and committed follow-on equity for growth investments in four existing, high-performing Broadtree portfolio companies, including:

Semify, a provider of proprietary technology and AI-optimization solutions that enable digital marketing at scale.

Sayres Defense, a mission-critical government services platform providing solutions for high-priority defense and homeland security initiatives.

Triage Partners, a technology-enabled services and software provider for the telecom sector, focused on fiber installation, repair, and construction services.

Seanair, a manufacturer of high-quality precision parts for aerospace & defense systems.

The portfolio reflects Broadtree's deep expertise in Government Contracting, Tech-Enabled Services, and Marketing Technology & Services. These companies have scaled significantly since Broadtree's initial acquisition, and Broadtree believes the investments completed to date to enhance the companies' capabilities, leadership teams, customer partnerships and geographic footprints position them well to continue to generate strong growth.

The transaction provides the portfolio companies with additional capital to execute on organic growth initiatives and accretive M&A. The Continuation Fund, managed by Broadtree, was led by Adams Street Partners, and included additional commitments from both new and existing Broadtree investors.

"We are very excited to partner with Adams Street on this important transaction. We share a similar vision and high conviction for these businesses, and we are excited to have like-minded partners for the next chapter of this journey. Additionally, we are grateful for the support of our existing investors and excited to have many of them reinvesting in these businesses alongside us. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with our management teams to build off a highly successful first chapter, and continue scaling these companies," said Brad Batten, Managing Partner of Broadtree.

"We target secondary investment opportunities with high-growth businesses alongside experienced, well-aligned managers. We are excited to partner with Broadtree on this transaction, which aligns well with our strategy and provides the portfolio companies with additional capital and time to support their next phase of growth," said Joe Goldrick, Partner at Adams Street.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Broadtree and placement agent for the Continuation Fund. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal advisors to Broadtree Partners and the portfolio companies. Jones Day served as legal advisor to Adams Street Partners.

About Broadtree Partners

Broadtree Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on business services, government services, healthcare services, and technology. Central to Broadtree's strategy is a commitment to identify and partner with talented operating executives to drive value while preserving legacy and core values through

flexible acquisition arrangements ranging from operational partnerships to seamless, coordinated leadership transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.broadtreepartners.com.

About Adams Street Partners

Adams Street is a global investment firm managing a comprehensive suite of private markets investment solutions. The firm provides private equity and private credit strategies to institutional investors, growth capital to innovative companies, and evergreen funds that offer access to multiple strategies through a single, investor-friendly commitment. The firm also supports wealth advisors with private markets solutions structured to be more flexible and accessible than traditional closed-end funds. With over 50 years of experience, Adams Street leverages deep market insights, global relationships, and proprietary data as it seeks to help investors achieve long-term investment goals. The firm is 100% employee-owned, manages $65 billion in assets, and operates out of 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadtree Partners