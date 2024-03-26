Broadview Group Adds Davis Malone as Vice President

ST. LOUIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of Davis Malone to the investment team. Davis will be responsible for new investment opportunity sourcing, evaluation & due diligence, and execution, in addition to, serving a critical role in helping both existing and new platforms drive successful strategic, financial, and operational initiatives.

Davis joins Broadview as a Vice President after spending the past four years at The Stephens Group where he focused on investing in businesses operating in the Engineered Industrial Products, Specialty Distribution, and Technology-enabled Service sectors. While at Stephens Group, he supported the execution of four platform investments and numerous complementary add-on acquisitions. Prior to The Stephens Group, Davis was a Senior Associate at KPMG in Chicago in their Financial Due Diligence practice focused on buy and sell-side quality of earnings.

"We are thrilled to have Davis join Broadview at a pivotal point in the firm's trajectory. Davis has highly relevant investment experience within our core sectors that will be immediately accretive to our team, enabling us to accelerate our growth," said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and CEO of Broadview. "By building out the core pillars of our direct investments team, we are well positioned to execute on our investment strategy in partnering with successful, growth-oriented business owners to build meaningful and sustainable long-term value."

Broadview Group invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

