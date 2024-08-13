Broadview Group Adds Emelie Fredrikson as Business Development Manager

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of Emelie Fredrikson to the investment team. Emelie joins as Business Development Manager and will be focused on leading Broadview's deal sourcing efforts.

Prior to Broadview, Emelie was with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, spending time in both their Houston and St. Louis offices. Emelie managed a book of high net worth clients, advising them across investments, planning, banking, and borrowing. Emelie earned her degree in Economics and Global Studies at Principia College.

"We are excited to welcome Emelie to the growing team at Broadview. Emelie's experience will help us accelerate our business development efforts as we look to expand our partnerships with leading companies," said Clay Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of Broadview.

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP

Broadview Group invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

Media Contact: Emelie Fredrikson, [email protected]

