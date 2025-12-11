Broadview Group Adds Hayden Medart to Investment Team

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group is excited to announce the addition of a new member to the investment team, Hayden Medart.

Hayden joins Broadview as an Associate after spending several years in investment banking in the Technology & Services group at RW Baird & Co. in Chicago and in the Business Services group at Cowen and Company in Dallas. At both investment banks, Hayden focused on sell-side M&A transactions for founder-owned and sponsor-backed companies across the education and tech-enabled services spaces. Hayden graduated with a BBA in Finance and BA in German from Southern Methodist University. She is also a St. Louis native.

"The unique story behind Broadview, in combination with its investment and partnership approach, stood out to me as I was navigating my next career opportunity," shared Medart. "I have a lot of respect for the team and am honored to be part of a great group of talented professionals. I am excited to learn from them and help build tremendous businesses alongside them."

"At Broadview, we pride ourselves on building a team of thoughtful, driven professionals who are passionate about supporting great businesses. Hayden embodies those qualities, and we are excited to welcome her," shared Davis Malone, Vice President on the investment team. "Her perspective, experience, and work ethic will strengthen our team and our ability to scale our investment activities and serve our portfolio companies."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP

Broadview is a long‑term capital partner built by business owners, for business owners. We invest in and partner with successful management teams to scale middle‑market companies across niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, and business services. Our unique capital base, long-term perspective, and flexible approach distinguish us from traditional private equity sponsors and ensure alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. With decades of operational and investing experience, Broadview's principals provide strategic guidance, board leadership, and in‑house resources to create sustainable value and support each company's distinct growth path.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Broadview Group