Broadview Group Adds Peter Schwarz to Investment Team

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview" or the "Company"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of a new member to the investment team, Peter Schwarz.

Peter joins Broadview as an Associate after spending time in the Industrials group at Founders Advisors. At Founders, Peter focused on sell-side M&A transactions for founder-owned companies in the specialty distribution and building products sectors. Peter graduated with a B.S. in Finance from the University of Tampa.

"Broadview's unique story and long-duration capital structure first stood out to me during a sell-side M&A process I worked on while at Founders," shared Schwarz. "I am thrilled to join a firm with an accomplished track record of leveraging its focus on the long-term to build exceptional businesses, and I'm excited to contribute to the next one."

"Broadview operates at the intersection of Private Equity and Family Offices, blending the strengths of both to benefit the businesses and owners we partner with. Peter's ability to understand our difference and vision, while bringing immediate value to our direct investing strategy with his experience, make him a great fit for Broadview. We are thrilled to have him." said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broadview.

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food and agriculture businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses. They provide strategic insight and expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

