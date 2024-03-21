Broadview Group Makes Strategic Investment in VMC Group to Support Acquisitions of CanFab and BRD

ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibration Mountings & Controls, Inc. ("VMC Group"), a globally recognized leader in vibration isolation, seismic control, and shock protection solutions, announced the acquisition of Cannon Fabrication ("CanFab"), a manufacturer of engineered commercial HVAC accessories, and BRD Noise and Vibration Control ("BRD"), a provider of noise and vibration control solutions.

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC, a leader in direct middle-market investing, made a strategic investment in VMC Group to recapitalize the business and support the two acquisitions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of CanFab and BRD represents a critical step in further differentiating VMC Group as a leading controlled environment solutions provider. VMC Group and its family of brands offer engineered products and solutions for customers who need to measure and mitigate the negative effects of air, noise, seismic, vibration, and shock forces in demanding, high cost-of-failure applications and markets. As part of its ongoing strategy, VMC Group will continue to expand its portfolio of differentiated, highly engineered products and value-added testing, certification, compliance, and engineering services.

"VMC Group is uniquely positioned and primed for substantial growth, both within its core markets, and through the pursuit of untapped market opportunities," said Clay Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO at Broadview. "We believe systemic tailwinds driving digitalization, decarbonization, and the growing importance of indoor environmental quality and energy efficiency, as well as the growing prevalence of building codes governing seismic and noise pollution, provide VMC Group ample opportunity to expand its suite of solutions and drive well above market growth. Our unique structure and long-term investment horizon allow us to support VMC Group as they further distance themselves from competitors."

"We are excited to have found a partner who shares our vision for the future of VMC Group and demonstrated the thoughtfulness and flexibility to craft a transaction that best met the needs and desires of VMC Group and its shareholders. Broadview's understanding of our markets, distinguished track record of supporting engineered product manufacturers, and long-term value creation focus were critical differentiators as we selected a partner," said John Wilson, Jr., VMC Group's Chairman and CEO. "The power of VMC Group and Broadview together will enable us to achieve our singular mission of providing our customers more control over the quality of the environments in which we all live and work."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP

Broadview Group invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food and agriculture businesses. Broadview's long-term perspective enables true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies. Broadview's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

ABOUT VMC GROUP

For over 10 decades, VMC has been recognized as a world leader in the design and manufacture of vibration isolation, seismic control, shock protection products, and test & measurement services. Its comprehensive product, certification and engineering solutions cover a variety of industries, including commercial HVAC, power generation, military, aerospace, and other industrial sectors. Its full range of spring, elastomeric architectural mounts, wire rope isolators, curbs, and bases are engineered to meet and exceed specifications for seismic, non-seismic, shock, and other rigorous applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.thevmcgroup.com/

ABOUT BRD

Founded in 1975, BRD Noise and Vibration Control specializes in designing and manufacturing prescriptive sound attenuation solutions for commercial HVAC and industrial equipment with performance accountability. Through its flagship Hushcore® brand, BRD offers a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions designed to solve complex commercial HVAC noise and vibration challenges for education, healthcare, data center, hospitality, multifamily, and commercial office applications. For more information, please visit: https://hushcore.net/

ABOUT CANFAB

Founded in 1988, Cannon Fabrication designs and manufactures custom commercial HVAC accessories, including roof curbs, adapter curbs, economizers, and power exhausts. CanFab's products are configured to reduce energy consumption of commercial HVAC units and improve indoor air quality. For more information, please visit: https://canfab.com/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Broadview Group Holdings