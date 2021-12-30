Broadview Group Partners with Carlson Private Capital in its Investment in Millennium

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, announced today it has partnered with Carlson Private Capital ("CPC") in its investment in Millennium ("Company") along with management and other co-investors.

Based in Delavan, WI and founded in 2004, Millennium is a leading value-added distributor and service provider to the broadband infrastructure and related industries. The Company provides products and solutions to over 2,500 active customers comprised of networks, contractors, DOTs, municipalities, and utilities. In addition to industry-leading products, Millennium offers an extensive suite of services and capabilities to support the unique needs of each customer throughout every step of their network infrastructure project execution.

"Millennium's business model fits squarely within our focus in the specialty distribution space," said Clay Hunter, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Broadview. "The ability to partner with another like-minded investment firm in a sector we both know extremely well represents what can be done outside of the traditional private equity model. We believe Millennium sits at an inflection point in the buildout of broadband infrastructure in historically underserved markets across North America and that it will continue to deliver top-tier service and product selection to its customers. James Kyle, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Millennium, and his team have made Millennium a tremendous success to date, and we're thrilled to be a part of the next chapter of Millennium's evolution."

"We were thrilled to involve Clay and his team on this transaction based on Broadview's deep insights in the specialty distribution space," said Andy Cantwell, CPC Managing Partner. "We align extremely well with the Broadview team because of their unique structure and permanent capital base, coupled with their purposeful vision and culture that prioritizes a growth-minded approach to long-term investing."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, industrial services and food and agriculture businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries. For more information, visit www.broadviewgroup.com

ABOUT CARLSON PRIVATE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Carlson Private Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests family capital in businesses best served by an investment partner focused on the long-term view and a tailored approach to a business ownership transition. CPC's investment platform leverages the Carlson family's rich history of entrepreneurship and operational excellence. The firm is inherently different. CPC's patient and flexible capital offers significant advantages over traditional, institutional private equity firms without sacrificing any of the speed, expertise or access to resources. For more information, visit www.carlsonprivatecapital.com

